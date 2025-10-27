Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may have stepped away from the European spotlight in recent years following their moves to Inter Miami and Al Nassr, respectively. Still, the two legends remain firmly among the elite, earning nominations for the FIFPro 2025 Best XI alongside several of the game’s biggest stars.

On Monday, FIFPro, the international players’ union representing professional footballers worldwide, released the shortlist for the 2025 FIFPro Men’s World 11. The 2024–25 season has already sparked plenty of debate over who deserves top individual honors, with Ousmane Dembélé recently winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Now, the discussion shifts to who will make this year’s Best XI.

In a nominee list dominated by Paris Saint-Germain players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stand out as two of the eight forwards in contention for the 2025 Best XI. Remarkably, they are also the only two candidates not currently playing in Europe, a testament to their enduring quality and global influence despite plying their trade elsewhere.

Joining Messi and Ronaldo on the forwards shortlist are PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona’s Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Notably, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was left off the list, an omission that has raised eyebrows among fans.

Forwards nominated for the 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11.

For last year’s FIFPro World 11, the attacking trio consisted of Mbappé, Haaland, and Vinícius Júnior. The 2025 winners will be revealed on November 3, and given the dip in form of some previous selections, this year’s edition could see a completely new forward line, possibly featuring Messi and Ronaldo once again.

Full FIFPro 2025 Best XI shortlist

The FIFPro Best XI carries prestige as it is voted on exclusively by professional players from more than 70 affiliated countries. Voters select one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, who together form the final team.

