Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Al Nassr
Comments

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus sets clear season goals for Cristiano Ronaldo amid AFC Champions League Two absence

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Head coach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed & Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesHead coach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines over the weekend after scoring yet another astonishing goal, inching closer to the 1,000-goal milestone and fueling fans’ hopes of finally ending Al Nassr’s title drought. With the Portuguese star sidelined once again for another AFC Champions League Two match, head coach Jorge Jesus made the club’s season priorities clear to Ronaldo and the rest of the squad.

Al Nassr returned from the October international break in top form, securing a dominant 5–1 win over Al Fateh on Saturday. Behind a João Félix hat trick and goals from Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman, the Riyadh giants became the only team in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season to open with five straight wins, sitting alone at the top of the table.

In his post-match press conference, Jorge Jesus first praised the team’s performance before underlining the club’s main focus this season: “For me, the league is more important than the AFC Champions League. We have players at Al Nassr who’ve been here for 3 or 4 years without winning the league.”

Since Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr in 2022, the club has consistently challenged for the title but fallen short in the final stretch of the last three seasons. The Portuguese coach doubled down on his priorities, adding: “If I had to choose between the Elite Cup and the league, I’d choose the league,” downplaying the regional competition in favor of domestic glory.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC&#039;s fourth goal.

Kingsley Coman celebrating with Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC’s fourth goal.

Ronaldo set to miss another AFC Champions League Two game

After failing to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite this season, Al Nassr find themselves competing in the recently introduced second-tier tournament, the AFC Champions League Two. As a result, the club has shifted its focus toward what it considers its main objective: winning the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. called up to Portugal U-16 squad for Federations Cup

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. called up to Portugal U-16 squad for Federations Cup

The team traveled to India to face FC Goa on Wednesday for Matchday 3 of the Champions League Two. Al Nassr enter the match as heavy favorites after winning their first two group games, while the Indian side has lost both outings, conceding four goals and failing to find the net.

As the squad landed in India, Ronaldo’s absence quickly became the biggest talking point. As has been the trend in this competition, Jorge Jesus named all foreign players in the traveling squad except Ronaldo, who has been left out once again due to rest, and Marcelo Brozović, who will be sidelined after picking up an injury against Al Fateh.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal for Al Nassr just seconds after missing penalty vs Al Fateh

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal for Al Nassr just seconds after missing penalty vs Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, but moments later he found the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 1,000 goals before 2026 World Cup? His stunning record since 2010 puts him on track as possible date of milestone emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 1,000 goals before 2026 World Cup? His stunning record since 2010 puts him on track as possible date of milestone emerges

The question now gripping the soccer world is: When could he reach 1,000 career goals?

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr clash with Al Fateh in Matchday 5 of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can watch the game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for both TV and streaming coverage in the United States.

Lionel Messi targets Landon Donovan after setting new MLS record with star performance vs. Nashville

Lionel Messi targets Landon Donovan after setting new MLS record with star performance vs. Nashville

Lionel Messi set a new record in the Major League Soccer after his outstanding performance against Nashville SC, and now is targeting one set by legend Landon Donovan.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo