soccer
Kane successor? Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing a Barcelona’s target for next summer transfer window

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich looks on.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich looks on.

Bayern Munich have kicked off the season in top form, maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak. One of the standout players in this strong start is Harry Kane. Despite being 32 years old, he appears to be in his best shape ever. After scoring 20 goals in 12 games, the Englishman is emerging as a key figure for the team’s immediate future. However, the German club is also eyeing a Barcelona target for its long-term plans.

As Sky Sports reported, Bayern Munich are pursuing Fisnik Asllani as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane. However, his arrival might not be as straightforward as expected since Barcelona are also targeting him to succeed Robert Lewandowski. With a reportedly low release clause, the 23-year-old Hoffenheim striker has attracted attention from multiple teams.

Even Asllani is not a world-wide known talent, he has been fascinating fans with his impressing scoring prowess. In the 2024-25 season, Fisnik was able to score 19 goals and contribute with 10 assists in 37 games in the Bundesliga 2. After getting a promotion to Bundesliga, many expected his goal ratio to decrease, but he keeps leading Hoffenheim scoring 6 goals in 5 games in the current season.

Given his impressive performances, both Bayern and Barcelona view him as a potential top-class striker. If the Spanish side does not renew Lewandowski’s contract, he may have a better chance to regain a starting role in the lineup. Meanwhile, the German side reportedly considers pairing him with Kane to form a dynamic offensive duo, ensuring he receives ample playing time.

Hoffenheim star Fisnik Asllani celebrating a goal

Fisnik Asllani of TSG Hoffenheim shows appreciation to the fans.

Asllani’s possible arrival raises questions about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich?

Harry Kane has reached peak performance since joining Bayern Munich. With an impressive scoring start, the English star continues to lead the offense. The potential arrival of Fisnik Asllani, however, raises questions about whether the German side might replace the veteran striker with the young up-and-comer. Nonetheless, Sky Sports reports that the 32-year-old will remain a cornerstone of the team until his contract ends.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane boldly names the two toughest players he has ever faced

see also

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane boldly names the two toughest players he has ever faced

At the end of his contract in June 2027, Kane will be 34 years old. This may lead Bayern to offer him a short-term renewal, a strategy they have followed over the years. Considering this, the English star’s continuity may not be as assured as expected and the German side plans to have an immediate solution capable of scoring. Additionally, pairing Asllani with Kane will ease the adaptation of the 23-year-old star and maintain the team’s competitiveness.

