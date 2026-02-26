Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid stats show clear picture of who had the stronger first 90 games

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Laurence Griffiths & Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have both worn the white shirt of Real Madrid with the weight of history on their shoulders. One arrived as the most expensive player the game had ever seen; the other stepped into the Spanish capital as a global icon expected to define a new era. Now, as debates rage across social media and fan forums, a fascinating comparison has resurfaced: Ronaldo vs. Mbappe in their first 90 games for the club, and the numbers reveal a striking truth.

At first glance, Mbappe’s start feels electric, almost untouchable. Yet beneath the surface, the statistical benchmark set by Ronaldo more than a decade ago still stands firm. The mystery lies not in whether Mbappe has been brilliant — he has — but in just how high Ronaldo set the bar during his own opening chapter in Madrid.

After years of speculation, near-transfers, and dramatic twists, the France captain finally made his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital. The spotlight was immediate and intense. The Santiago Bernabeu expected fireworks, and the French superstar delivered.

In his first 90 appearances, Mbappe has produced 82 goals and 10 assists, totaling 92 direct goal contributions. For a player adjusting to a new league, new tactical demands, and the unique pressure of Madrid’s shirt, that return is nothing short of extraordinary.

His acceleration has shredded defensive lines. His intelligent movement between defenders has created chaos. Whether curling shots into the far corner or blasting them past stranded goalkeepers, the 27-year-old has ignited the Bernabeu with moments of brilliance. Few debuts in Madrid’s history have felt this explosive, and yet, comparison is unavoidable.

The Ronaldo benchmark revealed

Here is where the debate intensifies. When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in 2009, he carried the expectations of a record-breaking transfer and the burden of dethroning Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. The rivalry with Lionel Messi was at fever pitch. Every match felt like a referendum on greatness.

And Ronaldo responded with numbers that still feel surreal. In his first 90 games for Real MadridRonaldo registered 86 goals and 24 assists, a staggering 110 goal contributions. Even more remarkably, he achieved this while scoring just 13 penalties, compared to Mbappe’s 19 in the same span. The contrast sharpens when laid bare:

Mbappe (first 90 games)

  • 82 goals
  • 10 assists
  • 92 goal contributions
  • 19 penalties scored
Ronaldo (first 90 games)

  • 86 goals
  • 24 assists
  • 110 goal contributions
  • 13 penalties scored
The difference in assists is particularly eye-catching. Ronaldo was not merely a finisher; he was a creator, a transition engine, an aerial threat, and a long-range marksman rolled into one. His influence stretched far beyond the penalty area. While penalties are part of the game and require composure, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s lower tally from the spot underscores just how devastating he was from open play.

