Weston McKennie’s future is up for grabs as Juventus star draws strong interest across Serie A in a free agent move

Weston McKennie has managed to surprise everyone by establishing himself as an undisputed starter at Juventus. Although previously a rotation player, Luciano Spalletti has brought out the best version of him. However, the USMNT star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making his renewal a priority for the Italian side. With delays in securing an agreement, several Serie A clubs are showing interest in signing him as a free agent.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan are monitoring a potential move for Weston McKennie, as he has yet to reach an agreement on a contract renewal with Juventus. Alongside the Nerazzurri, AS Roma and AC Milan have also joined the race for the USMNT star, who has become one of La Vecchia Signora’s key players thanks to his impressive versatility and defensive commitment, reports Calciomercato.

While the McKennie continues to attract interest from several clubs, Juventus remain determined to secure his contract renewal. Capitalizing on his strong relationship with Luciano Spalletti and his personal stability in Turin, the Bianconeri are eager to extend his contract, recognizing his importance to the team. Since the arrival of the Italian coach, he leads Serie A midfielders in goals across all competitions, with seven, as per Opta Paolo.

Having just a few months remaining on his contract, Weston McKennie is reportedly requesting a substantial pay increase to stay at Juventus. According to Nicolò Schira, the USMNT star desires a salary of €4.5 million per season, plus bonuses, along with a four-year contract. While these demands slightly exceed the Vecchia Signora’s initial plans, the club appears willing to meet them to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Not only McKennie: Juventus push to secure two key renewals

Following the arrival of Spalletti, Juventus have regained consistency in their results, establishing themselves among the top four teams in Serie A. The coach has not only improved the team’s overall performance but also pushed several players to reach their best, such as Weston McKennie. For this reason, the Bianconeri aim to renew the contracts of two key players to avoid future surprises and secure continuity.

According to Nicolò Schira, Juventus are looking to extend Khephren Thuram’s contract, securing his stay until 2030. With this deal, the Frenchman would earn €4 million per season, reflecting his growing importance within the squad. Alongside the midfielder, the Vecchia Signora are also seeking to extend Pierre Kalulu’s contract, pushing it beyond his current deal to 2029 and increasing his salary, reports Corriere dello Sport.