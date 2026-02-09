Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Weston McKennie’s future is up for grabs as Juventus star draws strong interest across Serie A in a free agent move

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Weston McKennie of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A match.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesWeston McKennie of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A match.

Weston McKennie has managed to surprise everyone by establishing himself as an undisputed starter at Juventus. Although previously a rotation player, Luciano Spalletti has brought out the best version of him. However, the USMNT star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, making his renewal a priority for the Italian side. With delays in securing an agreement, several Serie A clubs are showing interest in signing him as a free agent.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan are monitoring a potential move for Weston McKennie, as he has yet to reach an agreement on a contract renewal with Juventus. Alongside the Nerazzurri, AS Roma and AC Milan have also joined the race for the USMNT star, who has become one of La Vecchia Signora’s key players thanks to his impressive versatility and defensive commitment, reports Calciomercato.

While the McKennie continues to attract interest from several clubs, Juventus remain determined to secure his contract renewal. Capitalizing on his strong relationship with Luciano Spalletti and his personal stability in Turin, the Bianconeri are eager to extend his contract, recognizing his importance to the team. Since the arrival of the Italian coach, he leads Serie A midfielders in goals across all competitions, with seven, as per Opta Paolo.

Having just a few months remaining on his contract, Weston McKennie is reportedly requesting a substantial pay increase to stay at Juventus. According to Nicolò Schira, the USMNT star desires a salary of €4.5 million per season, plus bonuses, along with a four-year contract. While these demands slightly exceed the Vecchia Signora’s initial plans, the club appears willing to meet them to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Juventus star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal.

Not only McKennie: Juventus push to secure two key renewals

Following the arrival of Spalletti, Juventus have regained consistency in their results, establishing themselves among the top four teams in Serie A. The coach has not only improved the team’s overall performance but also pushed several players to reach their best, such as Weston McKennie. For this reason, the Bianconeri aim to renew the contracts of two key players to avoid future surprises and secure continuity.

Advertisement
USMNT star Weston McKennie earns award ahead of 2026 World Cup amid uncertainty over Juventus future

see also

USMNT star Weston McKennie earns award ahead of 2026 World Cup amid uncertainty over Juventus future

According to Nicolò Schira, Juventus are looking to extend Khephren Thuram’s contract, securing his stay until 2030. With this deal, the Frenchman would earn €4 million per season, reflecting his growing importance within the squad. Alongside the midfielder, the Vecchia Signora are also seeking to extend Pierre Kalulu’s contract, pushing it beyond his current deal to 2029 and increasing his salary, reports Corriere dello Sport.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Arne Slot faces major attacking blow as Liverpool are reportedly open to letting a player go amid Serie A interest

Arne Slot faces major attacking blow as Liverpool are reportedly open to letting a player go amid Serie A interest

Throughout the season, Liverpool have struggled offensively, as injuries have affected several of their players. Despite this, coach Arne Slot could lose one member of his squad, as the Reds are reportedly open to his departure amid growing interest from Serie A clubs.

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

In a season defined by relentless schedules, mounting pressure, and tactical evolution across the continent, Christian Pulisic has become a central figure in one of European soccer’s most remarkable campaigns.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic’s Milan playing in Serie A Matchday 24 this weekend?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic’s Milan playing in Serie A Matchday 24 this weekend?

Christian Pulisic and Milan were nowhere to be found on the Serie A Matchday 24 schedule, despite being deeply involved in the title race.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

After reaching an agreement with the PIF, Cristiano Ronaldo's return date with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has been reportedly revealed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo