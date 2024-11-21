Cristiano Ronaldo, the 39-year-old Portuguese icon, is once again being linked with a return to Manchester United, a prospect that seemed unthinkable after his controversial exit in 2022. However, speculation is mounting that the arrival of new United manager Ruben Amorim could pave the way for a sensational reunion at Old Trafford. Former teammate Louis Saha believes Ronaldo would welcome the opportunity, provided the circumstances align.

Ronaldo’s two previous spells at Manchester United cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the club’s history. From 2003 to 2009, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances, helping the club win three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the 2008 Champions League.

His second stint, beginning in 2021, saw him deliver a strong first season with 24 goals in 38 matches. However, by 2022, tensions with then-manager Erik ten Hag and other issues at the club culminated in a highly publicized fallout. The superstar’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan criticized the Red Devils’ management, training facilities, and Ten Hag himself, ultimately leading to the termination of his contract.

Despite the acrimonious split, his connection with United fans remains strong. Saha suggests this bond could help repair bridges if a return is on the cards. “He left the club on somewhat bad terms, but the players and fans understood what he was trying to say,” Saha said in an interview.

Amorim’s to play big role in Ronaldo’s potential return?

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could play a pivotal role in making a Ronaldo return feasible. Amorim, a respected Portuguese coach, took charge of United in November 2024, inheriting a team struggling in the Premier League. Their offensive frailties are evident with United languishing in 13th place, scoring just 12 goals in 11 matches.

Saha highlighted the potential synergy between Amorim and Ronaldo, stating, “Cristiano does have a connection with Ruben Amorim, but I don’t believe he would sign him purely because he’s his friend. He would only do it if he believes Cristiano can help.”

Amorim’s tenure may necessitate bold decisions to turn the team’s fortunes around. Saha believes Ronaldo’s wealth of experience and unparalleled goal-scoring ability could provide the spark United desperately needs. “If there was an opportunity to come back, I’m sure Cristiano would love to return and help the club because he will love the challenge,” the Frenchman added.

Third Old Trafford adventure: Dream or real possibility?

Since leaving United, Ronaldo has flourished in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, amassing an incredible 55 goals in 56 appearances. On the international stage, Ronaldo remains a vital player for Portugal, boasting 135 goals in 215 caps, including five goals in the 2024-25 Nations League group stages.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to continue playing at the highest level, aiming to reach the elusive 1,000-goal milestone. With his current tally standing at 910 goals for club and country, he is likely to need two more seasons to achieve this target.

However, a return to England would come with financial and strategic challenges. Ronaldo’s substantial wage demands—estimated at £500,000 per week during his previous stint at United—could conflict with the club’s new cost-conscious approach. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has emphasized a need to move away from high-profile, high-cost signings with limited resale value.

The idea of Ronaldo returning to the Premier League is both tantalizing and contentious. While his past achievements make him an undeniable legend, his age and the circumstances of his departure leave questions about how a third stint would play out.

United’s reduced transfer budget, largely due to the £600 million spent during Ten Hag’s era, poses a significant hurdle. While Ronaldo’s transfer fee might be low given his age, his wage demands could strain the club’s finances.