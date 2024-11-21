The French league’s appeals commission has issued a final ruling ordering Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to pay Kylian Mbappé €55 million in unpaid wages. This decision upholds the previous ruling by the LFP’s legal commission, rejecting PSG’s appeal. The ruling is not subject to further appeals within the LFP, but may be challenged before the French Football Federation’s (FFF) executive committee.

The dispute centers on Mbappé’s claim for three months’ salary and the final third of a loyalty bonus. He joined Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after seven years at PSG, where he scored a club-record 256 goals. The contentious relationship between Mbappé and the club played a significant role in the dispute.

PSG argued that a verbal agreement existed to waive some bonuses when Mbappé was sidelined before the 2023-24 season after he decided against extending his contract.

PSG’s arguments and counterclaims

They felt betrayed by Mbappé after offering him a lucrative contract extension in 2022, which included a player option for an additional year. Mbappé, however, expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises to sign other key players, pointing to the 2025 jersey presented to fans at the time of signing as evidence that the club had publicly presented a longer contract than what was actually agreed.

Mbappé’s decision to not activate the option clause in his contract placed PSG in a difficult position, potentially leading to losing him for free. Following his decision, Mbappé was initially excluded from pre-season activities and relegated to training with fringe players, with the club publicly stating their preference to sell rather than let him leave on a free transfer.

However, he was later reinstated to the squad following negotiations. The ruling now requires PSG to pay the significant sum of €55 million, a substantial financial blow amidst the existing tensions between the player and the club.