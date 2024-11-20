Manchester City is finalizing a new contract with manager Pep Guardiola, securing his services beyond the current season. Following months of speculation and cryptic statements, both parties appear to have reached a preliminary agreement on a contract extension.

This renewal comes amidst ongoing concerns surrounding Manchester City’s involvement in a Financial Fair Play investigation, facing potential sanctions for 115 alleged breaches. However, Guardiola’s decision to extend his contract is not reportedly linked to exploiting any potential consequences of the ongoing investigation.

Despite City’s denials, the potential implications of a guilty verdict and subsequent relegation remain a consideration. The Guardian reports that Guardiola has not included any clauses allowing him to terminate his new contract, which extends to June 30th, 2026, with an option for a further year.

This demonstrates a profound commitment to the club, indicating that he would honor his contract even in case of a relegation to League One. Guardiola previously stated that he’d be more likely to stay if the club were relegated than if they won the Champions League.

From international opportunities to total City commitment

Guardiola recently had opportunities to manage at the international level, turning down approaches from England and Brazil, opting against involvement in the 2026 World Cup. His decision to extend his contract with Manchester City suggests a lack of equally compelling alternatives at the international level.

Currently, Manchester City faces significant challenges. They trail Liverpool by five points in the league, are not yet assured of Champions League qualification, and were eliminated from the Carabao Cup in October.

These hurdles, rather than deterring him, appear to motivate Guardiola, underscoring his unwavering commitment to the club, extending his contract with no contingencies. He aims to restore City’s dominance, demonstrating his loyalty and commitment through a straightforward contract extension.