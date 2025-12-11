Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback on official return with Al Nassr as Saudi Pro League postpones restart

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025-26 campaign had already been interrupted by the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, which kicked off in early December and will conclude before the holidays. Now, the Portuguese star will have to wait even longer to play an official match for Al Nassr, as the Saudi Pro League has announced a sudden postponement of its restart.

With Saudi Arabia competing in the tournament, several SPL players have been called up, prompting the league to pause during the competition to avoid issues related to player availability. However, the league has now made a decision that will force fans to wait a bit longer before seeing Ronaldo back in competitive action.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Pro League confirmed the postponement of all Matchday 10 fixtures of the 2025-26 season. Originally scheduled for December 19–21, the matches have now been rescheduled for February 22–25.

In its announcement, the SPL noted that clubs had previously been informed “of the possibility of postponement should the Saudi national team qualify for the semifinals of the Arab Cup.” Following Saudi Arabia’s 2–1 win over Palestine in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, the national team reached the semifinal round, triggering the official postponement.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC during the King’s Cup against Al Ittihad.

The League reaffirms its commitment to aligning the league schedule with the national team’s participation, as well as ensuring the best competitive conditions for the clubs,” part of the SPL statement read. With Matchday 10 against Al Najma pushed back, Ronaldo’s official return is now on hold.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s edge over Messi detailed by Juventus icon Marchisio: ‘Follow an example like his and not like Messi’s’

see also

When will Ronaldo return to play for Al Nassr?

During this unusual mid-season pause, Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed active by appearing in friendlies to maintain his fitness. On Wednesday the 10th, he returned to the pitch with a goal in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al Wahda, but his official comeback will have to wait.

Al Nassr’s next official match is scheduled for December 24 against Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two. However, since Ronaldo has not featured in that competition this season, he is more likely to return on December 27, when Al Nassr host Al Okhdood in Matchday 11 of the SPL. Currently sitting atop the table with a perfect 27 points from 27, Ronaldo and his teammates will be eager to extend their dominant run.

With nearly two weeks between the latest friendly and their upcoming competitive fixture, Al Nassr will need to maintain their rhythm during this extended break. In fact, Jorge Jesus is reportedly seeking another friendly next week to complete the team’s preparations, with Ronaldo potentially featuring again as he did in the previous match.

