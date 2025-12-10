Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FRIENDLY MATCH
Comments

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener for Al Nassr vs. Al Wahda in a friendly match

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after scoring a goal.

Al Nassr are facing Al Wahda in a friendly on Wednesday. There, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared as usual to score the opener for his team with a precise right-footed finish following a well-executed team move.

The Saudi Pro League is currently on a break. Al Nassr played their last match in the league on November 23, when they defeated Al Khaleej 3-1, and they will not return to action there until December 21, when they face Al-Najma Saudi on Matchday 10.

That gives the team nearly a month to rest and focus on training under coach Jorge Jesus. Wednesday’s friendly is a great opportunity to maintain competitive rhythm against a team like Al Wahda, which is currently in second place in the UAE Pro League standings.

Aware of the value of this opportunity, the coach decided to field most of the squad’s stars. In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, the starting lineup includes Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic, and Inigo Martinez.

Tweet placeholder

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener

It took just 12 minutes for Al Nassr to open the scoring against Al Wahda. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had come close with a shot that was blocked inside the box, but following a corner from Marcelo Brozovic that included a beautiful combination between Coman and Sultan, CR7 finished with a precise right-footed strike that left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance.

Advertisement
Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

see also

Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

Al Wahda, however, put up resistance and reached the equalizer just ten minutes later through Fakoundo. Kingsley Coman restored Al Nassr’s lead in the 30th minute with an impressive strike, but Dusan Tadic once again leveled the score moments later from the penalty spot.

Tweet placeholder

Al Nassr’s upcoming challenges

Beyond Wednesday’s friendly against Al Wahda, Al Nassr are focused on the challenges ahead. Official competition resumes on Sunday, December 21, when they face Al-Najma Saudi in the Saudi Pro League. Just three days later, they will close out their participation in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Two, taking on Al Zawraa.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

As France manager Didier Deschamps prepares for what will be his final major competition with the national team, he acknowledges that the upcoming event carries extra weight — especially with the possibility that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both appear on soccer’s greatest stage for the sixth time.

Salah nominated for prestigious award previously won by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amid Liverpool controversy

Salah nominated for prestigious award previously won by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amid Liverpool controversy

Amid his conflicts at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah could win an award previously earned by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership and role with Portugal addressed by coach Martínez ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership and role with Portugal addressed by coach Martínez ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the eyes set on the 2026 World Cup, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership and role in the national team.

Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

Gareth Bale cemented his status as a Real Madrid legend, racking up an impressive number of goals and playing key roles in numerous title victories. However, a wave of criticism significantly tarnished his legacy, but the Welshman decided to break his silence and address these rumors.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo