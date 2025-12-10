Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener for Al Nassr vs. Al Wahda in a friendly match

Al Nassr are facing Al Wahda in a friendly on Wednesday. There, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared as usual to score the opener for his team with a precise right-footed finish following a well-executed team move.

The Saudi Pro League is currently on a break. Al Nassr played their last match in the league on November 23, when they defeated Al Khaleej 3-1, and they will not return to action there until December 21, when they face Al-Najma Saudi on Matchday 10.

That gives the team nearly a month to rest and focus on training under coach Jorge Jesus. Wednesday’s friendly is a great opportunity to maintain competitive rhythm against a team like Al Wahda, which is currently in second place in the UAE Pro League standings.

Aware of the value of this opportunity, the coach decided to field most of the squad’s stars. In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, the starting lineup includes Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic, and Inigo Martinez.

Tweet placeholder

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener

It took just 12 minutes for Al Nassr to open the scoring against Al Wahda. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had come close with a shot that was blocked inside the box, but following a corner from Marcelo Brozovic that included a beautiful combination between Coman and Sultan, CR7 finished with a precise right-footed strike that left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

Al Wahda, however, put up resistance and reached the equalizer just ten minutes later through Fakoundo. Kingsley Coman restored Al Nassr’s lead in the 30th minute with an impressive strike, but Dusan Tadic once again leveled the score moments later from the penalty spot.

Tweet placeholder

Al Nassr’s upcoming challenges

Beyond Wednesday’s friendly against Al Wahda, Al Nassr are focused on the challenges ahead. Official competition resumes on Sunday, December 21, when they face Al-Najma Saudi in the Saudi Pro League. Just three days later, they will close out their participation in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Two, taking on Al Zawraa.

Advertisement