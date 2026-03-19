2022 World Cup winner Cristian Romero denies Tottenham Hotspur exit rumors

After winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Cristian Romero established as one of the best defenders in the world, shining in the Premier League. However, he has been surrounded by rumors of a possible departure from Tottenham Hotspur. In response, the 27-year-old star has come out to deny them, setting a clear objective instead.

“The truth is that I’m focused on the situation we’re in. I have a lot of respect and affection for the club and I want to finish the season in the best way possible. We’ll see later but the most important thing now is to recover energy to help Spurs,” Cristian Romero said, in the mixed zone interview.

While the Argentine did not rule out a possible departure from Spurs, he made it clear that he is not thinking about his future at the moment. Instead, he is focused on helping Tottenham move away from the relegation zone, as they are just one point above the bottom three. After that, he could assess his future depending on the direction the project takes.

Given his non-committal response, Romero could continue to attract interest from Barcelona and Atlético Madrid after the 2026 World Cup. As a result, he could pressure Spurs to make significant investments and redirect their project, or even force an exit. At 27 years old, he could be looking for a more competitive team.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Cristian Romero hold a tense relation with Spurs’ front office

Unlike in previous seasons, Tottenham Hotspur have not managed to put in a solid performance. After firing Ange Postecoglou, they have brought in Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, neither of whom has managed to improve the team’s performance. In light of this, Cristian Romero has spoken out about his strained relationship with the front office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Tottenham’s Kinsky sets unwanted record after conceding three goals before 17th-minute substitution in Champions League

Following a loss to Manchester City, the Argentine posted a strong message on Instagram: “At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t – as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies.”

With this, Romero aimed to expose Spurs’ front office, as he remains the only one facing the fans’ criticism amid a disappointing season. Nonetheless, the team does not seem to be improving their performances, having gone 15 consecutive Premier League matches without a victory. If they fail to present an ambitious project, he could leave the club.