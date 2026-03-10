Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo fires up Almeria with powerful five-word message after crucial La Liga promotion step

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The influence of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to extend far beyond the pitch. While the Portuguese superstar focuses on his duties with Al-Nassr, his growing involvement with Almeria in Spain has placed the Andalusian club under a global spotlight.

After a crucial victory pushed Almeria closer to returning to the Spanish top flight, the club received a notable reaction from its new high-profile co-owner. The message was brief but powerful, quickly drawing attention across social media and reinforcing the sense that the project in southern Spain is gaining serious momentum. With the promotion race heating up in the Segunda Division, the timing of Ronaldo’s public support could hardly have been more significant.

Almeria’s push for a return to La Liga gained a huge boost after the team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Cultural Leonesa. The win was more than just another three points. It propelled the team into the automatic promotion places, moving the club up to second in the league standings after 29 matches. That position carries enormous importance in Spain’s second tier, as the top two teams earn direct promotion to La Liga at the end of the season.

For the Spanish ide, the climb up the table represents a dramatic turnaround. The club had endured a difficult period following its relegation from La Liga in April 2024, but recent performances suggest a team rediscovering both confidence and consistency.

In fact, the victory marked Almeria’s fifth win in their last six league matches, underlining the impressive form that has revived hopes of an immediate return to the top flight. The surge in results has come during a time of transformation for the club. A Saudi-backed investment group entered the project in May 2025, and the involvement of Ronaldo earlier this year has only increased the sense that a new era is beginning.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s investment changes the narrative

Recently, Ronaldo officially became a part of Almeria’s ownership structure by purchasing a 25 percent stake in the club through his investment company. The move instantly boosted the club’s global profile.

According to reports, the club’s social media following surged dramatically after the deal, with Almeria rising to become the fifth most-followed Spanish soccer club on Instagram, boasting approximately 3.2 million followers. Only giants such as Real Madrid, BarcelonaAtletico Madrid, and Sevilla now rank ahead of them in Spain’s digital landscape.

The investment reflects Ronaldo’s growing interest in soccer ownership and long-term sporting projects. But despite the commercial benefits, the immediate focus remains firmly on the pitch: promotion back to La Liga.

What did Ronaldo say?

Shortly after the final whistle against Cultural Leonesa, Ronaldo took to social media to congratulate the team. Despite currently recovering from a hamstring injury in Madrid, the 41-year-old remains closely connected to the club’s progress. His message, posted on Instagram, quickly spread among supporters and media outlets. Ronaldo took to social media to write: “Great win today. We continue.”

Those five words carried symbolic weight, reflecting both encouragement and determination as Almeria’s promotion push enters a crucial phase. For a squad dealing with the pressure of expectation, the public backing of one of soccer’s greatest players serves as a powerful psychological boost.

While the result strengthened Almeria’s position, the road to promotion remains long. The Rojiblancos currently sit four points behind league leaders Racing Santander, meaning the battle for the title and automatic promotion remains wide open.

