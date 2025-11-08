Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo shares inspiring four-word message after scoring 953rd career goal in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

This Saturday, Al Nassr earned a 3–1 victory over Neom, securing their eighth consecutive win of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season and maintaining their perfect record at the top of the standings. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the goals for Jorge Jesus’s side and later shared an uplifting message on social media.

“Working on our dream!” wrote Ronaldo in a post shared on his official Instagram and X accounts, just hours after Al Nassr’s win. The short but inspiring message was accompanied by several photos capturing the forward’s celebration after scoring his team’s second goal from the penalty spot.

As usual, Cristiano’s post drew a wave of positive reactions from fans. On Instagram, nearly two million followers liked the post, while more than 30,000 left encouraging comments. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the message surpassed one million views in less than an hour, gathering over 75,000 likes.

The goal not only helped Jorge Jesus’s team secure the victory against Neom, but it also allowed CR7 to reach a remarkable milestone. Ronaldo became the first non-Saudi player to record 100 goal contributions for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League — with 83 goals and 17 assists in 85 appearances.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo nears 1,000-goal milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most ambitious personal goal has long been to become the first player in soccer history to score 1,000 official goals. He has maintained a consistent scoring pace over the years and continues to edge closer to that target.

That progress has been even more evident at the start of the current season, as CR7 is averaging nearly one goal per match. He has scored 10 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions and has found the net in each of his last six Saudi Pro League games.

With Saturday’s strike, Cristiano reached 953 career goals — just 47 away from the historic 1,000 mark. If he maintains his current form with Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, the forward could achieve the milestone before the end of this season, or possibly during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following Saturday’s victory over Neom, Al Nassr will have a short break. Due to the November international window, they will not return to action until Sunday, November 23, when they face Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

However, for Cristiano Ronaldo and several of his teammates, there won’t be much rest. The team’s top stars will travel to their respective countries for upcoming international fixtures. In Portugal’s case, they will aim to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup when they face Ireland and Armenia.

