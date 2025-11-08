Trending topics:
How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Nashville SC
WHAT MLS 2025 season
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Saturday, November 8, 2025
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

Everything comes down to this as Inter Miami and Nashville SC meet for a thrilling winner-takes-all showdown in the third match of their playoff series. With the sides deadlocked after splitting the first two games, the pressure couldn’t be higher.

Miami, led by Lionel Messi, will rely on the home crowd to push them over the line, but they know any lapse could open the door for a Nashville team that’s proven it can hang with anyone. Expect high intensity as these teams fight for a spot in the MLS Conference semifinals—don’t miss a second of the action.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
