Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

In the final stages of their professional careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share one more thing in common: both have elevated their respective leagues since arriving. Inter Miami are now the most talked-about team in Major League Soccer, while Al Nassr have become a global focal point of the Saudi Pro League. In that context, both clubs are reportedly targeting an Argentina World Cup winner to further strengthen their squads.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Inter Miami and Al Nassr are among the clubs interested in signing Paulo Dybala. The talented forward is nearing the end of his contract with AS Roma, and with his future uncertain, speculation has grown about where he could land next.

“Dybala’s contract expires on June 30. Roma plan a 3-year deal but talks haven’t started,” Konur wrote on his official X account. “To stay, Dybala must accept a pay cut from his $8M salary.” The Argentine playmaker remains one of Serie A’s top stars, though recurring injuries have limited his consistency and affected his standing within the team.

In the 2025-26 season, Paulo has made nine appearances across Serie A and the UEFA Europa League, scoring twice and providing one assist. However, he missed four matches after suffering a hamstring injury in late September.

Dybala attracting interest from several clubs

Dybala’s exceptional skill set and his pending free-agent status make him an appealing target for multiple teams. According to Konur, in addition to Inter Miami and Al Nassr, at least two more clubs are closely following his situation with the intention of making an offer.

One of them is Flamengo, the Brazilian powerhouse that will face Palmeiras in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final. In recent years, Flamengo have built a strong reputation for signing major European names, including Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid and Jorginho, formerly of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Another club reportedly eyeing Dybala is Boca Juniors. There, another Argentina World Cup winner, Leandro Paredes, is said to be trying to convince Paulo—his former AS Roma teammate—to join him. It would be an intriguing possibility for Dybala, who has never played in Argentina’s top division, having only appeared for Instituto in the second tier early in his career.

Dybala’s connection to Messi and Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala is among the few players in the world who have shared a locker room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. With Messi, he played for the Argentina national team, featuring alongside him at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 2019 Copa America, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they lifted the trophy.

However, opportunities for the two to play together on the field were limited. As creative left-footed forwards who prefer operating on the right side, they often competed for similar roles in the lineup. Dybala even admitted it was “difficult” for him to play alongside Messi, a comment that drew significant criticism in Argentina.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala shared far more minutes despite a shorter time together. The pair played for Juventus from 2018 to 2021, winning five titles during that span, including two Serie A trophies.