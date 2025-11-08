Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty to in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to dominate the Saudi Pro League, and the latest chapter in their remarkable run unfolded under the bright lights of King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, where Al-Nassr beat Neom SC 3-1. The match was billed as one of the most intriguing fixtures of the weekend — a meeting between the league leaders and one of its rising contenders. With Ronaldo on the pitch, the spotlight was always going to find him.

Yet even by his own towering standards, what he achieved on this night carried special weight. His goal — one that would later make headlines across the world — sealed not only the victory but also marked a personal milestone. It was Ronaldo’s 100th goal involvement in the Saudi Pro League, a testament to his staggering consistency since arriving in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr came into the match on a flawless run, having won all seven of their previous league fixtures, and they showed little sign of slowing down. Neom, sitting mid-table but boasting an attack led by Alexandre Lacazette and Luciano Rodriguez, entered with optimism — but that confidence faded quickly.

From the opening whistle, the visiting team controlled the rhythm. The front line — Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Sadio Mane — carved through Neom’s defense with sharp movements and intricate passing. Yet, despite the dominance in the first 45 minutes, the breakthrough came after the break. After taking a free kick, Ronaldo’s strike rebounded off the wall, only to find Angelo, who shot with his first touch.

That advantage grew as Neom’s discipline wavered. Luciano Rodriguez saw red for violent conduct after elbowing Boushal in the face — a decision confirmed by VAR. With Neom reduced to ten men, the momentum shifted decisively.

Then came the moment the crowd had been waiting for. With Al-Nassr pressing for a second goal, the referee pointed to the spot after Doucoure fouled Joao Felix inside the box following a chaotic sequence that began with a misplaced pass toward Ronaldo. After a brief VAR check, the penalty stood. And standing over the ball was the man who had defined pressure moments for two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo calmly converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Maximiano the wrong way and doubling his side’s lead in the 65th minute. The crowd erupted — not just in celebration of a goal, but in acknowledgment of history.

That strike marked Ronaldo’s ninth league goal of the season and his 100th direct goal involvement in Saudi Pro League play — 83 goals and 17 assists in just 85 appearances. With that, at the time, he moved level atop the scoring charts with his teammate, Joao Felix, and Al-Khaleej’s Joshua King. Later, in the game, Felix went on to add Al-Nassr’s third goal to go ahead of CR7 once again.

