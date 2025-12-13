Cristiano Ronaldo set to be overshadowed by Salah: Liverpool star reportedly receives massive Saudi Pro League offer

Since his arrival at the beginning of 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has been indisputably the main star of the Saudi Pro League. He is the highest-paid player in the world and has served as a beacon for a large number of players who followed his path from Europe. However, now Mohamed Salah could challenge that dominance.

The Egyptian winger is in an unusual situation at Liverpool, having lost his spot in the starting lineup under head coach Arne Slot. This sparked a controversy that included explosive statements from Salah, his subsequent absence in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan, and a return as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

In that context, Mo’s situation has drawn attention from Asia. “Arabia already wants Salah. The Saudi league wants to sign him in January, and if they don’t succeed, they will come back for him in the summer,” reported Diario AS on Saturday.

Knowing Salah’s prestige and how difficult it would be to convince him to leave the elite of European soccer, the offer to persuade him has to be massive. “From Arabia, they are offering him to be the highest-paid player in the league, ahead of Cristiano. In addition, 100% of his image rights, shares in the team he signs for, and a role as ambassador for the 20234 World Cup, to make the Egyptian golden,” AS added.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn in Saudi Arabia?

Reports indicating that the Saudi Pro League is willing to make Mohamed Salah the highest-paid player in the country are significant. That would mean surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who since joining Al Nassr is not only the highest-paid player in Saudi Arabia but in the world.

In July of this year, Ronaldo renewed his contract with Al Nassr for two more years, through the end of the 2026-27 season. Under that new deal, the Portuguese forward earns an impressive $244 million annually. That figure puts him well ahead of the second on the list, Lionel Messi, who earns around $110 million in total compensation at Inter Miami, according to Sports Illustrated.

If the rumors are confirmed and Salah agrees to move to Saudi Arabia for the reported figures, he would see an incredible boost in earnings. Spotrac reports that the Egyptian winger currently earns around $20 million annually at Liverpool, meaning his salary could multiply more than 12 times.

Salah could become the new face of the Saudi Pro League

Despite maintaining impressive scoring records on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have much time left as a professional player. He will soon turn 41 and has acknowledged on multiple occasions that retirement is near.

With Karim Benzema in a similar situation, and even amid rumors of a possible departure from Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League may soon need a new superstar to represent the league globally, attract fans, and motivate players to follow a similar path.

Salah has the elements to fill that role. While his level of success and fame doesn’t yet match Cristiano Ronaldo, he has two major advantages. The first is age, as he is 33 and still has several years ahead as a professional player. The second is his origin: being Egyptian makes him a huge figure in the region. These factors could be decisive in convincing the Saudi Pro League to make the efforts necessary to sign him.