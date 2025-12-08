Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah’s saga takes an unexpected turn: Liverpool reportedly make bold call on Egyptian ahead of the game vs Inter Milan

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on as Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, is seen during a Liverpool Training Session.

Mohamed Salah may be experiencing his most challenging season since joining Liverpool in 2017. After three consecutive appearances as a substitute, he made explosive statements hinting at a potential departure from the team in January 2026. Additionally, the Egyptian star has struggled to find his form on the field, prompting Liverpool’s front office to make a bold decision regarding him ahead of the Champions League match against Inter Milan.

According to Fabrice Hawkins on X, formerly Twitter, Mohamed Salah will not travel with the Liverpool squad to Italy, leaving him out of the game against Inter Milan in the Champions League. With this, the front office marks its clear stance in this dilemma, making a departure from the team likely. This does not mean that he will be sidelined, as the Egyptian is expected to be included in the roster that faces Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Saturday, December 13.

By excluding Salah from the roster against Inter Milan, Arne Slot sends a powerful message of authority, emphasizing that Liverpool take precedence over individual stars. Amidst a challenging run of results, fans consider this decision prudent, acknowledging that the Egyptian forward was not performing at his peak. With the front office seemingly backing him, the coach aims to steer the team’s fortunes in a positive direction in the upcoming matches.

Although Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend, his outburst in the mixed zone about his lack of playing time did not sit well with the fans. He is not only experiencing a dip in his performance, but also prioritizing his own role over the team’s overall success. This approach has not been well received, with some even claiming that his veteran status is not matched by solid leadership.

Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City&#039;s Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is challenged by Ruben Dias and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah might not leave Liverpool in January 2026

Mohamed Salah has consistently been one of Liverpool’s standout players in recent years. However, his performance has dipped during the 2025–26 season, with just five goals and three assists in 19 games. In response, coach Arne Slot opted to move him to the bench, prompting a strong reaction from Salah and sparking rumors of a potential departure from the team. Despite this, the Egyptian star may not leave Liverpool in January 2026.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are not planning to part ways with Mohamed Salah in January, as they anticipate he will regain top form. With a contract extending until 2027, the Egyptian star might need to complete the 2025–26 season as a dedicated professional and then reconsider his future. Nevertheless, the Reds continue to monitor the transfer market, exploring options to potentially replace Salah in the 2026-27 season.

