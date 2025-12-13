Jurgen Klopp to replace Xabi Alonso as Kylian Mbappe’s coach at Real Madrid? Red Bull CEO breaks silence with strong claim about ex-Liverpool boss

Speculation rarely sleeps in Madrid, and with Kylian Mbappe leading the line at the Bernabeu, every managerial whisper feels louder than usual. Xabi Alonso finds himself under intense scrutiny after a run of inconsistent results, while Jurgen Klopp—despite stepping away from the dugout—has once again been linked with the most demanding job in club soccer. The question hanging over Europe is simple but loaded: Could Klopp really be the next man entrusted with guiding Real Madrid’s galaxy of stars?

Alonso’s tenure at Real Madrid has entered a critical phase. While the club remains second in La Liga and is still alive in Europe, recent performances have fallen short of expectations. Reports from the Spanish press describe a team struggling for rhythm, having won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions, and the atmosphere around the coach has inevitably tightened.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Spanish boss will remain in charge for the upcoming league fixture against Deportivo Alaves, but the margin for error is shrinking fast. There has been no official statement from the club hierarchy, yet sources close to the situation suggest patience is thinning as the season reaches a decisive stretch.

Big fixtures in La Liga and Europe leave little room for prolonged dips in form, and Sunday’s match against Alaves has been framed as a defining moment. A convincing performance could buy Alonso time; another stumble may accelerate discussions behind closed doors. It is in this context that familiar names resurface. Among them, none carries more weight—or intrigue—than Jurgen Klopp, as per El Mundo‘s earlier report.

Xabi Alonso of real Madrid

Why Jurgen Klopp’s name keeps returning

Klopp’s profile fits almost perfectly with what Los Blancos often seek in moments of uncertainty: authority, charisma, and a proven ability to rebuild belief. His work at Liverpool, where he transformed near-misses into sustained dominance, still resonates across Europe. Now serving as Global Head of Football for Red Bull, Klopp has stepped away from the relentless grind of daily management.

Yet reports from Germany and Spain have repeatedly placed him on Madrid’s theoretical shortlist, especially as doubts around Alonso grow. The idea of the 58-year-old serial winner coaching Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham is tantalizing for supporters—and unsettling for rivals. It represents a potential reset, not just tactically but emotionally, at a club that thrives on momentum.

Jurgen Klopp looks on

Red Bull forced to speak out

Midway through the speculation, a decisive voice finally cut through the noise. Oliver Mintzlaff, a senior Red Bull executive and close collaborator of Klopp, addressed the rumors directly. Speaking to Leipziger Volkszeitung, Mintzlaff delivered a blunt clarification that reshaped the entire debate. According to him, Klopp has already communicated a clear position on his immediate future: “He has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment.”

In other words, the German coach has no intention of returning to the touchline right now. That statement effectively shuts the door—at least for the moment—on the idea of Klopp replacing Alonso, regardless of Madrid’s interest or the scale of the opportunity.