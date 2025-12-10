Karim Benzema’s name is once again dominating headlines in the Saudi Pro League, where his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has helped reshape the competition’s global appeal. But even as the French striker continues to deliver for Al-Ittihad, questions around his long-term future have taken a surprising—and confusing—turn. Reports initially suggested that Benzema had secured a fresh two-year contract extension, yet new information now casts doubt on that widely circulated claim, leaving supporters unsure what to believe.

For weeks, speculation surrounding Benzema’s next step intensified, particularly after the forward hinted that a return to Europe—and even to Real Madrid—“was possible” during a candid interview with Diario AS. His affection toward Madrid, where he won 25 trophies, including five Champions League titles and the 2022 Ballon d’Or, has never faded. “If Florentino is still there, it’s possible. We talk… I’m a Madridista, I feel it inside,” he said—comments that fueled dreams of a dramatic Bernabéu comeback.

Then came the shock: Saudi outlet SBA Sport announced that Benzema had agreed to a new two-year extension that would keep him at Al-Ittihad until 2028, seemingly shutting the door on any European homecoming. But it wouldn’t take long for that narrative to be challenged.

Twist in the story: What the new reports actually reveal

Midway through the unfolding saga, French outlet Foot Mercato delivered the twist: the seven-time Pro League champion has not agreed to any extension at all. Their reporting confirms that no offer has been made to Benzema, and that his current contract—with no renewals attached—still runs only until June 2026.

Benzema of Al-Ittihad

This means the earlier “extension” reports were premature at best, misleading at worst. Sources close to the player have emphasized that there is no new proposal from Al-Ittihad. What’s more, talks about an extension have not even begun, and thus, interest from Europe remains alive, including from his former club Lyon. This directly contradicts the early claims that Benzema had already committed his future to Jeddah.

Benzema’s current form keeps demand high

Even at 37, Benzema continues to operate at a level few strikers of his generation can match. He has already scored 11 goals in 12 matches, a return that highlights why both Al-Ittihad and potential European suitors remain keen. His importance to the Tigers cannot be overstated: his goals, movement, and leadership have defined the club’s modern identity, particularly as they compete directly with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr for Saudi dominance.