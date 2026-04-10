Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney have found themselves at the center of a growing storm, one that stretches far beyond a single match or result. At a time when the Saudi Pro League is fighting to cement its global reputation, fresh developments have raised questions that refuse to fade quietly.

The controversy surrounding the league’s competitive integrity has intensified, with tension building around key decisions and what they could mean for the title race. Now, with uncertainty surrounding Toney’s future, the situation carries even greater weight for the balance of power at the top.

The flashpoint came after Al-Ahli’s 1-1 draw against Al-Fayha, a result that left Toney’s side trailing in the title race. The Englishman, who has been prolific this season, did not hold back when addressing the officiating, pointing to moments he believed changed the course of the game. “The big talking point was the two penalties… it’s as clear as day,” he said, voicing frustration that has been building over weeks.

His comments were not isolated, as teammates echoed similar concerns about consistency and fairness. The striker’s remarks quickly gained traction, especially when he hinted at who might benefit from such decisions. “We know who. Who are we chasing?” he added, a line that only intensified speculation around Cristiano Ronaldo and his club’s position at the top.

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Al-Ahli set to seal Toney’s fate?

While the public debate has focused on refereeing and results, a separate development has quietly added another layer to the story. 365Scores Arabic suggests that Ivan Toney’s situation off the pitch is now pushing Al-Ahli towards seriously considering a summer departure.

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This potential shift, expected to come into focus ahead of the 2026 World Cup, could reshape not only the club’s plans but also the dynamics of the league. Toney has been central to Al-Ahli’s campaign, delivering 27 league goals and leading the scoring charts.

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring

Yet his growing frustration, combined with external factors, has reportedly forced the club to consider whether a summer change is necessary. Such a move would send shockwaves through the competition.

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What it would mean for Ronaldo

If Al-Ahli were to move in that direction, the ripple effects would be immediate. Cristiano Ronaldo’s position at the next top goalscorers summit could become even stronger, with one of his closest challengers potentially not being there to challenge him.

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The narrative surrounding Ronaldo has already been amplified by Toney’s comments, fairly or not. In a league where perception matters as much as results, any shift in competitive balance will only intensify the spotlight on the Portuguese star.

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