Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging 8-word message to Al Nassr fans and teammates after King’s Cup exit

Al Nassr kicked off the season in top form, securing 10 consecutive wins. As a result, they emerged as clear favorites to beat Al Ittihad in their King’s Cup match. However, they suffered a surprising elimination from the tournament, marking their second failed attempt after the Super Cup. After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo swiftly delivered a short eight-word message to his teammates and fans.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Al Ittihad, but Angelo quickly equalized for Al Nassr. However, Jorge Jesus’ team struggled to maintain a solid defense, allowing Houssem Aouar to capitalize on the gaps and score the winning goal. Despite having a numerical advantage on the field after Ahmed Al-Julaydan’s ejection, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team could not mount a comeback, prompting the veteran to react on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to shine in today’s game against Al Ittihad, finishing the game with just one shot on goal. After his lackluster performance, the Portuguese star broke his silence following Al Nassr’s defeat just over an hour after the final whistle, saying: “We stand tall, learn, and move forward together,” he wrote, via X, formerly Twitter.

With today’s defeat, Al Nassr suffered their second lost of the season, after their Supercup defeat against Al Ahli, once again highlighting the team’s persistent defensive issues despite the addition of Iñigo Martinez. Following this setback, fans have questioned the performances of Abdullah Alkhaibari and Marcelo Brozovic, expressing concerns about their ongoing lack of defensive solidity.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC during the King’s Cup against Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s problem? Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus gives the reasons behind their King’s Cup elimination

Although Al Nassr had been shining offensively in several consecutive games, only Angelo, Kingsley Coman, and Sadio Mane managed to shine. As a result, not only were defensive lapses exposed, but also the performace of Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been leading the team in previous games. In response, coach Jorge Jesus analyzed the team’s defeat, making it clear that the Portuguese veteran was not to blame for today’s result.

“This was our third match against Al Ittihad… We won two matches and lost one. The first half was evenly matched…After the red card, we tried to equalize but didn’t succeed, and the opponent defended well… As for Cristiano, we needed him, whether for aerial balls or set pieces. Our problem today was not Cristiano, but fatigue and exhaustion… The loss has nothing to do with tactical issues,” Jorge Jesus said in the post-game press conference.

Just before King’s Cup match against Al Ittihad, Al Nassr faced a busy schedule, playing against Goa in the AFC Champions League 2 and against Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League within a span of just six days previous today’s game. For this reason, coach Jorge Jesus exposed that his roster was not in peak physical condition due to the demanding schedule, setting aside criticism of Cristiano and his performance in the game.

