Good news for Messi: Inter Miami announce contract extension for key player ahead of upcoming MLS season

While competing in the Eastern Conference Playoffs of Major League Soccer, Inter Miami are also focused on building their roster for the coming years. Just days after announcing Lionel Messi’s new deal, the club confirmed a contract extension for another key player.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Yannick Bright to a contract extension,” the Herons said in a statement published on their official website on Tuesday. The Florida side explained that the new deal will run for three years, through the end of the 2028 campaign, with an option for one additional season.

It is a key decision not only for the present of the Italian midfielder, who has been frequently used by Javier Mascherano throughout this year, but also for the future. With Sergio Busquets having announced his retirement, Inter Miami will need players to fill that area of the field, and Bright’s continuity will be a relief when considering the team’s priorities for the next transfer window.

The current campaign is Yannick’s second since joining Miami. Throughout 2025, he appeared in 39 matches across MLS, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup. However, during the FIFA Club World Cup, he was left out of the squad due to a muscle injury.

Of the 39 matches he played this year, Bright started in 21, highlighting his importance to the team during a demanding season with many competitions on multiple fronts. In most of his appearances, he partnered with Busquets in midfield, and his role grew especially after the departure of Federico Redondo to Elche.

Inter Miami are building their roster for 2026

In recent weeks, two of Inter Miami’s superstars have announced that they will retire from professional soccer at the end of this season. Sergio Busquets was the first to share the news, followed by Jordi Alba, who had signed a contract extension just a few months earlier.

As a counterbalance, the club’s management has taken steps to secure the future of several key players. The most notable case, of course, is that of Lionel Messi, who announced last week that he had signed a new contract. Joining him were Noah Allen and David Ruiz.

Among the players whose contracts expire at the end of this season are other regular starters such as Tadeo Allende, Marcelo Weigandt, and Ian Fray. Luis Suarez is in the same situation, and there is significant attention on whether he will follow Messi’s path or make a decision similar to those of Busquets and Alba.

Finally, there are four players whose contracts are also set to expire on December 31, 2025, but under different circumstances. Rodrigo De Paul, Baltasar Rodriguez, Rocco Rios Novo, and Allen Obando are currently on loan, though Inter Miami hold the option to make their moves permanent.

The Herons’ most immediate goal

Aside from the ongoing negotiations to renew contracts for next year’s roster, Inter Miami have much more immediate objectives. Their current focus is on advancing to the next round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs—something they failed to achieve last season despite winning the Supporters’ Shield.

In the opening match of the first round, the Herons defeated Nashville SC 2-0, taking a crucial step toward the Eastern semifinals. To secure qualification, they will need another victory, this time on the road, next Saturday. If they fail to do so, a third and decisive game will be played at Chase Stadium to determine which team advances.

