Comments

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate on Barcelona and Atlético Madrid radar, post-2026 World Cup move eyed

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Lionel Scaloni has successfully built a highly competitive roster with Argentina. Lionel Messi not only shines, but he is also supported by standout teammates like Rodrigo De Paul, Emiliano Martínez, and others, who excel in their respective positions and enhance the team’s overall competitiveness. One of the national team’s top players reportedly plans to leave his club post-2026 World Cup, attracting interest from Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

Unlike in previous seasons, Cristian Romero has been critical of Tottenham Hotspur’s management. Following their 3-2 defeat to Brentford, the Argentine defender shared a blunt post on his Instagram account: In moments like this, there should be others who come out to speak, but they don’t. They only show up when things are going well.” With a negative streak in the current season, he could leave the team, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona chasing his arrival.

Following four years of shining at Tottenham Hotspur, Cristian Romero has reportedly decided to leave the club. However, his exit could prove to be quite costly, as he is under contract until 2029 and remains a key piece of the team. In light of his potential departure from England, Atlético Madrid have reportedly identified him as a possible reinforcement, according to TyC Sports. Alongside Los Colchoneros, Barcelona have also listed him as an option, TEAMtalk reports.

While Hansi Flick has remained quiet on the Argentine star potential arrival, Diego Simeone has already spoken on Romero’s potential arrival. “Do I want Cuti Romero? Of course! He’s a great player,” he said, via DSports after a 4-0 defeat vs. PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Holding an aggressive approach in his defensive skills, Cristian Romero would be an ideal fit for Atlético Madrid, who have shined in previous years for their solidity in the backline.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.



Cristian Romero has emerged among the Premier League’s best defenders

After shining at Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur decided to back his signing, paying €52 million for his transfer. While his excessive defensive aggression caused him several problems in his first season, Cristian Romero has already managed to control this approach, establishing himself as one of the most difficult defenders to beat. In addition, the 27-year-old star has emerged as the team’s undisputed leader, elevating it and becoming one of the Premier League’s reference figures.

Argentina FA confirms U.S. base for Lionel Messi’s national team at 2026 World Cup

Argentina FA confirms U.S. base for Lionel Messi’s national team at 2026 World Cup

Far from defensive solidity being his only trait, the Argentine is also known for being one of the defenders with the best ball progression, something that would make him an ideal fit in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. Cristian Romero is even regularly compared to Virgil van Dijk, something that has reportedly caught the attention of several Premier League clubs that are also keeping a close eye on a potential move for the 2026–27 season.

