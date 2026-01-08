Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s defeat vs. Al Qadisiyah with four-word warning

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr forward.
© Eurasia Sport ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr forward.

This Thursday, Al Nassr suffered their second consecutive loss in the Saudi Pro League after falling 2–1 to Al Qadisiyah. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his team’s only goal, and after the final whistle, he shared an optimistic message.

“This fight isn’t over,” Ronaldo wrote minutes after the match on his official X account. He then followed it up with words of motivation for his teammates: “We keep working and we will rise together!”

In just over 30 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s post drew significant attention from fans. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the message surpassed one million views, with more than 40,000 likes and over 4,000 replies, most of them offering words of encouragement for the forward. On Instagram, the post received more than 350,000 likes within the first half hour.

Tweet placeholder

* Developing story

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first 2026 goal for Al Nassr from penalty vs. Al Qadisiyah

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first 2026 goal for Al Nassr from penalty vs. Al Qadisiyah

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to give Al Nassr their first goal against Al Qadisiyah in the Saudi Pro League.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League

As Al-Nassr prepares to host Al-Qadsiah, the focus is firmly on the title race, recent form, and a lingering sense of intrigue surrounding the team sheets.

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL interest, says Flick

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL interest, says Flick

After being left on the bench as an unused sub once again and drawing interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL, head coach Hansi Flick addressed that Robert Lewandowski's future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain.

Lionel Messi vs. Robert Lewandowski: How their relationship changed over time amid 2020 Ballon d’Or controversy, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Barcelona legacy

Lionel Messi vs. Robert Lewandowski: How their relationship changed over time amid 2020 Ballon d’Or controversy, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Barcelona legacy

When Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski crossed paths on soccer’s biggest stage, it was clear that something more than simple competitive fire was at play.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo