Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s defeat vs. Al Qadisiyah with four-word warning

This Thursday, Al Nassr suffered their second consecutive loss in the Saudi Pro League after falling 2–1 to Al Qadisiyah. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his team’s only goal, and after the final whistle, he shared an optimistic message.

“This fight isn’t over,” Ronaldo wrote minutes after the match on his official X account. He then followed it up with words of motivation for his teammates: “We keep working and we will rise together!”

In just over 30 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s post drew significant attention from fans. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the message surpassed one million views, with more than 40,000 likes and over 4,000 replies, most of them offering words of encouragement for the forward. On Instagram, the post received more than 350,000 likes within the first half hour.

Tweet placeholder

* Developing story