Finalissima 2026: Spain coach De La Fuente set to hand Barcelona star first call-up ahead of Argentina clash

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente and Argentina star Lionel Messi.
© Aitor Alcalde/Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesSpain coach Luis De La Fuente and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

The 2026 Finalissima will represent the final major test for Spain and Argentina before they turn their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. For that reason, head coaches Luis De La Fuente and Lionel Scaloni are expected to use the match to make final evaluations within their squads. A Barcelona player could be in line to earn his first call-up to the Spain national team.

Joan Garcia will be called up for the Finalissima,” reporter Monica Marchante said on El Partidazo de COPE, as cited by Sport on Thursday. “The Finalissima against Argentina on March 27 in Qatar is shaping up to be the stage where the goalkeeper can begin to establish himself with La Roja.”

Garcia joined Barcelona this season after standing out with Espanyol. His signing was aimed at filling the void left by the prolonged absence of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who underwent back surgery that sidelined him for the first part of the 2025–26 campaign.

While there were initial doubts about whether Joan Garcia would be the starter or if Wojciech Szczesny would compete with him for the goalkeeper position, head coach Hansi Flick consistently prioritized the former Espanyol player. In fact, Garcia has appeared in 17 of Barcelona’s 27 matches this season and was sidelined only due to a knee injury.

joan garcia

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Joan Garcia faces competition in Spain

Joan Garcia’s performances for Barcelona, including the recent victory against Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup, have fueled speculation about a potential call-up to the Spain national team.

Messi's key Argentina teammate could leave Atletico Madrid for $23 million Brazil move to rival Neymar

see also

Messi’s key Argentina teammate could leave Atletico Madrid for $23 million Brazil move to rival Neymar

So far, head coach Luis De La Fuente has been consistent with his selections, naming three goalkeepers in each squad. Athletic Club’s Unai Simon has been the first choice in most matches during this cycle, with Arsenal’s David Raya and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro serving as alternatives.

The Finalissima is the last opportunity before the World Cup

After the November 2025 international window, four months will pass before national teams reconvene during the March FIFA break. That window will represent the final opportunity to experiment ahead of the World Cup, as June will be reserved for warm-up friendlies, by which point the 26-man rosters will already be defined.

For Spain and Argentina, however, the March international break will carry even greater significance. The two sides will compete for an official title in the Finalissima, which will be played in Qatar, forcing both coaches to strike a balance between competing at the highest level and conducting final evaluations ahead of the World Cup.

