How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Jordi Alba of Spain poses for a photograph with the UEFA Nations League trophy.
Jordi Alba of Spain poses for a photograph with the UEFA Nations League trophy.

A new chapter in soccer history is closing, and it belongs to one of the finest left-backs of his generation. Jordi Alba, a name synonymous with speed, precision, and success, has officially announced his retirement from professional soccer. The Inter Miami defender, who became a legend at Barcelona and a pillar for Spain’s national team, confirmed his decision in an emotional farewell shared on social media.

The announcement comes just weeks after Sergio Busquets revealed that he too would retire at the end of the MLS season — marking a double goodbye for two of Barcelona’s most iconic players of the modern era. While many anticipated that both would eventually hang up their boots alongside their long-time teammate Lionel Messi, the timing still hit hard among fans who grew up watching the trio dominate European soccer.

At 36, Jordi Alba feels the time is right to bow out. In a heartfelt video message, the Spanish full-back shared his reflections on nearly two decades at the top of world soccer. “The moment has come to close a crucial chapter of my life,” Alba said. It was a message filled with gratitude, directed not just at fans, but also at the many clubs that shaped his journey — from his early days at Atletico Centro Hospitalense and Cornella, to Valencia, and finally to Barcelona, the club where he became a global star.

A product of La Masia, his story is one of resilience. After leaving the Blaugrana’s youth system at 16, he rebuilt his career at Valencia, where his performances earned him a return to the Camp Nou in 2012. From there, his career skyrocketed.

For 11 seasons, he was one of the defining figures of the Barca dynasty — a key part of the teams led by Pep GuardiolaLuis Enrique, and Ernesto Valverde. His partnership with Lionel Messi on the left flank became soccer folklore. The two shared a telepathic understanding that produced countless goals, most famously Alba’s cutbacks to Messi at full speed — a move that became Barcelona’s trademark.

How many trophies does Jordi Alba have?

Now, for those wondering — how many trophies has Jordi Alba won? The answer cements his place among soccer’s elite. Over his glittering career, Alba lifted 22 trophies across club and international soccer.

Here is the complete list of his silverware:

CompetitionTitlesSeasons WonTeam
European Championship12012Spain
Champions League12014/15Barcelona
FIFA Club World Cup12016Barcelona
La Liga62012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23Barcelona
UEFA Nations League12023Spain
UEFA Super Cup12015/16Barcelona
Supporters’ Shield12023/24Inter Miami
Leagues Cup12023Inter Miami
Copa del Rey52014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21Barcelona
Spanish Super Cup42013/14, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2022/23Barcelona
