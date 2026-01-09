Christian Pulisic carries Milan’s prestige: USMNT ace shortlisted for another 2025 Serie A honor

Christian Pulisic has become used to carrying expectations. Whether in Europe or on the international stage, the American has often been asked to shoulder responsibility well beyond his years. Now, at the heart of a title-chasing Milan, he finds himself in a uniquely symbolic position once again—the only representative from his club still in the running for another major Serie A honor in 2025.

It is a situation that says as much about Milan’s evolution as it does about Christian Pulisic himself. While the club has thrived collectively, the league’s spotlight has narrowed to one Rossoneri name when it comes to individual recognition. The 2025 calendar year marked a turning point in the club’s modern project. Consistency replaced chaos, resilience overtook fragility, and results began to arrive even without dominant performances. At the center of that shift stood Pulisic.

Statistically, his influence was undeniable. He finished the calendar year as his side’s leading assist provider in Serie A, outperforming teammates long viewed as the club’s primary creative forces. Beyond assists, he delivered crucial opening goals, late winners, and momentum-shifting contributions that repeatedly tilted matches in Milan’s favor.

Across all competitions, Pulisic reached double figures for goals while maintaining a steady stream of chances created. Since arriving at the club in 2023, he has now been directly involved in 50 goals (31 goals, 19 assists)—a tally bettered only by Lautaro Martinez across Serie A in the same span. Those numbers explain why the Red and Blacks stayed in the title conversation deep into the year, even as rivals stumbled.

What Pulisic is actually in contention for

In fact, Christian Pulisic is the only Milan player shortlisted among Serie A’s nominees for the Team of the Year, part of a league-wide selection tied to EA Sports FC 26. The shortlist includes 16 players from across the division, with heavy representation from Inter and Napoli—but just one from the San Siro outfit. That name, unsurprisingly, is the American.

The nomination reflects sustained excellence rather than isolated brilliance. While Inter dominates the list with multiple selections and Napoli is rewarded for its physical presence and scoring output, Milan’s case for inclusion rests almost entirely on the American’s consistency and versatility.

Individual awards rarely define careers on their own, but they often capture moments of transition. Pulisic’s presence on this shortlist underscores a broader truth: he has become Milan’s most influential attacking figure in the league.

More importantly, it highlights how his development aligns perfectly with what comes next. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching on home soil for the United States, Pulisic enters the final stretch before the tournament in arguably the best form of his career.