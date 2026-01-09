Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic carries Milan’s prestige: USMNT ace shortlisted for another 2025 Serie A honor

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against FC Internazionale.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against FC Internazionale.

Christian Pulisic has become used to carrying expectations. Whether in Europe or on the international stage, the American has often been asked to shoulder responsibility well beyond his years. Now, at the heart of a title-chasing Milan, he finds himself in a uniquely symbolic position once again—the only representative from his club still in the running for another major Serie A honor in 2025.

It is a situation that says as much about Milan’s evolution as it does about Christian Pulisic himself. While the club has thrived collectively, the league’s spotlight has narrowed to one Rossoneri name when it comes to individual recognition. The 2025 calendar year marked a turning point in the club’s modern project. Consistency replaced chaos, resilience overtook fragility, and results began to arrive even without dominant performances. At the center of that shift stood Pulisic.

Statistically, his influence was undeniable. He finished the calendar year as his side’s leading assist provider in Serie A, outperforming teammates long viewed as the club’s primary creative forces. Beyond assists, he delivered crucial opening goals, late winners, and momentum-shifting contributions that repeatedly tilted matches in Milan’s favor.

Across all competitions, Pulisic reached double figures for goals while maintaining a steady stream of chances created. Since arriving at the club in 2023, he has now been directly involved in 50 goals (31 goals, 19 assists)—a tally bettered only by Lautaro Martinez across Serie A in the same span. Those numbers explain why the Red and Blacks stayed in the title conversation deep into the year, even as rivals stumbled.

Christian Pulisic refuses to slow down: USMNT star’s incredible 2025 stats with Milan put him in contention for new Serie A honor

see also

Christian Pulisic refuses to slow down: USMNT star’s incredible 2025 stats with Milan put him in contention for new Serie A honor

What Pulisic is actually in contention for

In fact, Christian Pulisic is the only Milan player shortlisted among Serie A’s nominees for the Team of the Year, part of a league-wide selection tied to EA Sports FC 26. The shortlist includes 16 players from across the division, with heavy representation from Inter and Napoli—but just one from the San Siro outfit. That name, unsurprisingly, is the American.

Advertisement

The nomination reflects sustained excellence rather than isolated brilliance. While Inter dominates the list with multiple selections and Napoli is rewarded for its physical presence and scoring output, Milan’s case for inclusion rests almost entirely on the American’s consistency and versatility.

Tweet placeholder

Individual awards rarely define careers on their own, but they often capture moments of transition. Pulisic’s presence on this shortlist underscores a broader truth: he has become Milan’s most influential attacking figure in the league.

Advertisement

More importantly, it highlights how his development aligns perfectly with what comes next. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching on home soil for the United States, Pulisic enters the final stretch before the tournament in arguably the best form of his career.

Christian Pulisic at the heart of historic record: USMNT star powers Milan to remarkable Serie A streak

see also

Christian Pulisic at the heart of historic record: USMNT star powers Milan to remarkable Serie A streak

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic smiles as Milan teammate slams door on Premier League move: Club captain Mike Maignan set for shock U-turn stay, reason revealed

Christian Pulisic smiles as Milan teammate slams door on Premier League move: Club captain Mike Maignan set for shock U-turn stay, reason revealed

With Christian Pulisic continuing to thrive as one of the team’s leaders on the pitch and Mike Maignan anchoring everything from the back, a sudden change of direction has given the Rossoneri fresh stability—and a major boost heading into the next phase of the project.

Christian Pulisic refuses to slow down: USMNT star’s incredible 2025 stats with Milan put him in contention for new Serie A honor

Christian Pulisic refuses to slow down: USMNT star’s incredible 2025 stats with Milan put him in contention for new Serie A honor

As Serie A closed the book on another demanding month, the numbers, the impact, and the context all point toward a familiar conclusion: Christian Pulisic remains one of the division’s most decisive performers.

Christian Pulisic injury update: Milan coach Allegri gives honest verdict on USMNT star’s fitness

Christian Pulisic injury update: Milan coach Allegri gives honest verdict on USMNT star’s fitness

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the fitness condition of Christian Pulisic.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits rare low point: Al-Nassr star breaks unwanted 11-year personal record in latest Saudi Pro League loss

Cristiano Ronaldo hits rare low point: Al-Nassr star breaks unwanted 11-year personal record in latest Saudi Pro League loss

A single defeat has quietly rewritten part of Ronaldo’s personal timeline—one that had stood untouched for more than a decade.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo