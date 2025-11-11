Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr or Lionel Messi for Inter Miami: Who has more goal involvements without penalties after leaving Europe?

For nearly twenty years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have stood as the twin pillars of modern soccer — artists of different crafts, yet equals in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Now, as their storied careers are well into new chapters — one in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, the other under the Miami sun with Inter Miami — a new question divides fans once again. Who is performing better since leaving European soccer?

The debate has evolved, but the fascination remains timeless. The two legends have traded El Clasico nights for new frontiers, yet both continue to rewrite the record books, even in their late 30s and early 40s. But beneath the goals, trophies, and milestones, a recent key statistic — one that excludes penalties — reveals which of the two icons has truly made the greater impact.

Life after Europe: Different roads, same obsession

For Lionel Messi, the journey away from Barcelona began in 2021 with a brief and sometimes uneasy stint at Paris Saint-Germain. After two seasons, he crossed the Atlantic to join Inter Miami, where his arrival transformed not only the club but also the entire profile of Major League Soccer.

His first months in the United States were spectacular — Messi led Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup, scoring decisive goals en route to their triumph over Nashville SC. By the end of 2024, he added the MLS Most Valuable Player award to his glittering résumé after tallying 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 matches.

Off the pitch, he collected his record eighth Ballon d’Or and his 46th career trophy — the most in soccer history. On the pitch, his impact was even more tangible: the Herons’ win rate jumped from 36% before Messi to 54% with him available.

Across the globe, Cristiano Ronaldo was scripting his own legend in the desert. After departing Manchester United in late 2022, he signed for Al-Nassr, becoming the face of Saudi Arabia’s growing soccer revolution. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the top goalscorer in men’s international soccer, the Portuguese wasted no time making history again.

At 40, his longevity remains staggering. “Even in my worst season, I scored 25 goals,” he told Piers Morgan, pushing back against those who dismissed his move to the Middle East. In his first full campaign, Ronaldo broke the Saudi Pro League record with 35 goals in 31 matches, and earlier this year, he reached his 100th goal involvement for Al-Nassr — 83 goals and 17 assists in just 85 appearances.

The revealing statistic

When stripped of penalty goals — often the great equalizer in scoring debates — the numbers tell a fascinating story. According to the latest stats, Messi has now recorded 109 goal involvements (goals plus assists) for Inter Miami in just 85 games, while Ronaldo has registered 101 in 122 appearances for Al-Nassr, excluding penalties.

That means Messi has surpassed Ronaldo’s total in one fewer season, showing not only his remarkable efficiency but also his ability to elevate those around him. Ronaldo, for his part, retains higher pure goal numbers, particularly in league play, but the Argentine’s all-round influence — blending scorer, creator, and leader — keeps him marginally ahead in this latest chapter of their eternal rivalry.

