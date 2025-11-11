Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr or Lionel Messi for Inter Miami: Who has more goal involvements without penalties after leaving Europe?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

For nearly twenty years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have stood as the twin pillars of modern soccer — artists of different crafts, yet equals in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Now, as their storied careers are well into new chapters — one in the Middle East with Al-Nassr, the other under the Miami sun with Inter Miami — a new question divides fans once again. Who is performing better since leaving European soccer?

The debate has evolved, but the fascination remains timeless. The two legends have traded El Clasico nights for new frontiers, yet both continue to rewrite the record books, even in their late 30s and early 40s. But beneath the goals, trophies, and milestones, a recent key statistic — one that excludes penalties — reveals which of the two icons has truly made the greater impact.

Life after Europe: Different roads, same obsession

For Lionel Messi, the journey away from Barcelona began in 2021 with a brief and sometimes uneasy stint at Paris Saint-Germain. After two seasons, he crossed the Atlantic to join Inter Miami, where his arrival transformed not only the club but also the entire profile of Major League Soccer.

His first months in the United States were spectacular — Messi led Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup, scoring decisive goals en route to their triumph over Nashville SC. By the end of 2024, he added the MLS Most Valuable Player award to his glittering résumé after tallying 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 matches.

Off the pitch, he collected his record eighth Ballon d’Or and his 46th career trophy — the most in soccer history. On the pitch, his impact was even more tangible: the Herons’ win rate jumped from 36% before Messi to 54% with him available.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

Across the globe, Cristiano Ronaldo was scripting his own legend in the desert. After departing Manchester United in late 2022, he signed for Al-Nassr, becoming the face of Saudi Arabia’s growing soccer revolution. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the top goalscorer in men’s international soccer, the Portuguese wasted no time making history again.

At 40, his longevity remains staggering. “Even in my worst season, I scored 25 goals,” he told Piers Morgan, pushing back against those who dismissed his move to the Middle East. In his first full campaign, Ronaldo broke the Saudi Pro League record with 35 goals in 31 matches, and earlier this year, he reached his 100th goal involvement for Al-Nassr — 83 goals and 17 assists in just 85 appearances.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

see also

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

The revealing statistic

When stripped of penalty goals — often the great equalizer in scoring debates — the numbers tell a fascinating story. According to the latest statsMessi has now recorded 109 goal involvements (goals plus assists) for Inter Miami in just 85 games, while Ronaldo has registered 101 in 122 appearances for Al-Nassr, excluding penalties.

Tweet placeholder

That means Messi has surpassed Ronaldo’s total in one fewer season, showing not only his remarkable efficiency but also his ability to elevate those around him. Ronaldo, for his part, retains higher pure goal numbers, particularly in league play, but the Argentine’s all-round influence — blending scorer, creator, and leader — keeps him marginally ahead in this latest chapter of their eternal rivalry.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Move over Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland: Robert Lewandowski quietly surpasses soccer’s biggest names in one jaw-dropping metric

Move over Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland: Robert Lewandowski quietly surpasses soccer’s biggest names in one jaw-dropping metric

While stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland dominate the global headlines, it is the Barcelona striker who has quietly pulled off one of the most remarkable statistical feats of the modern era — surpassing all four in a crucial career metric.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. surpass his father one day? Al-Nassr star delivers honest eight-word response to question that every fan has about his son

Could Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. surpass his father one day? Al-Nassr star delivers honest eight-word response to question that every fan has about his son

While the world speculates whether Cristiano Jr. might one day surpass his father, the Al-Nassr captain addressed the question with sincerity and humility during a recent interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves fans stunned with two-word bombshell update on retirement and 2026 World Cup plans with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves fans stunned with two-word bombshell update on retirement and 2026 World Cup plans with Portugal

This week in Riyadh, the Portuguese legend made one of the most powerful statements of all, one that sends a ripple through the soccer world ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar under fire for controversial reaction during Santos’ crucial Brazilian league defeat

Neymar under fire for controversial reaction during Santos’ crucial Brazilian league defeat

Santos suffered a heavy defeat in Brazil’s Serie A, and Neymar received harsh criticism.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo