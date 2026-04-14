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Neymar shares four-word Cristiano Ronaldo praise while also honoring Kobe Bryant

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Neymar is not only one of the biggest soccer stars of this century, but also an athlete who regularly shows admiration for other greats. This time, he spoke highly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kobe Bryant.

In a video posted on his official YouTube account, Ney showed his private collection of jerseys and trophies gathered throughout his professional career. The collection includes, of course, items he wore with the different clubs he has played for, as well as with the Brazil national team, along with pieces from athletes he admires.

One of the standout items in the collection is a Real Madrid jersey from the 2017-18 season with the number 7 on the back. “Cristiano Ronaldo… He is a beast!” Neymar said while showing that particular piece, alongside others such as a Zlatan Ibrahimovic jersey from AC Milan.

This is not the first time the Brazilian forward has expressed his admiration for Ronaldo. In fact, in a 2020 interview Neymar said: “I respect him a lot for the history he has made. He is the mirror I look into… He has been at the top for 10 years, like Messi, and we all want to be like them.”

Neymar facing Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo dates back to when he was a child watching him shine at Manchester United, and getting the chance to face him on the pitch has not changed that opinion.

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Over the course of his professional career, Ney faced Cristiano Ronaldo eight times, all at club level. The first seven came in Clasicos between Barcelona and Real Madrid from 2013 to 2017, with four wins for Neymar, two for Ronaldo and one draw. The most recent meeting came in 2018, when Real Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Neymar admires several NBA stars

Soccer is not the only sport that interests Neymar. He has often shown his passion for basketball, particularly for several NBA stars. In his personal collection, the Santos forward owns jerseys from multiple American players.

This is a Kobe Bryant jersey. The day he sadly passed away, I wore it as a tribute to him,” Neymar explained in the same video, about a Paris Saint-Germain jersey with the number 24 and Bryant’s name. “I’m a big fan of him—I even have a tattoo of him. He’s an inspiration to me, so this was a tribute.”

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In addition, among his Kobe memorabilia, Ney also keeps a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number 24. Alongside that, he also owns one from another legend of the Purple and Gold: “The Man, LeBron James,” the forward said while showing a No. 23 jersey. Finally, he also displayed a Golden State Warriors item: “I’m going to put this jersey up here too. Curry. A jersey he wore that I managed to get.”

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