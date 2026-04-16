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Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as trusted teammate Marcelo Brozovic reportedly agrees to extend Al-Nassr contract: What is missing to finalize deal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Marcelo Brozovic (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesMarcelo Brozovic (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon receive another boost at Al-Nassr, with fresh reports suggesting the club is close to securing the future of Marcelo Brozovic. The experienced midfielder has become one of the most important figures in the squad, and talks over a new agreement appear to be moving in the right direction.

Keeping a player of Brozovic’s quality would be an important step for Al-Nassr as the Riyadh outfit continues building around elite talent. According to reports from Al Youm newspaper, Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Marcelo Brozovic over a contract renewal. The understanding would keep the Croatian international at the Saudi club for the foreseeable future.

The report suggests club officials worked hard behind the scenes to prevent any uncertainty surrounding the midfielder’s future. After weeks of discussions, both sides are now said to be aligned on the main terms of the extension.

This development would be welcomed across the club, especially by a dressing room that values stability and leadership. Brozovic’s presence in midfield has helped give balance to a side filled with attacking stars.

brozovic al-nassr

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr

What still needs to happen before it becomes official

While the agreement is reportedly in place, one final step remains before everything can be announced publicly. Al-Nassr is now waiting for the player’s representative to arrive to complete the remaining formalities and finalize the official announcement. That means the deal is close, but not yet signed off in full.

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Once those final administrative details are completed, the club is expected to make the extension official. In modern soccer, these last stages can often move quickly once the major terms are settled. For Al-Nassr fans, that creates optimism that confirmation may arrive soon.

Why Brozovic matters so much to Al-Nassr

Brozovic is widely viewed as a key pillar of the Al-Nassr lineup. His composure on the ball, tactical awareness, and ability to control tempo have made him one of the side’s most reliable performers. Unlike more attacking stars who often dominate headlines, the 33-year-old’s influence is seen in the structure of the team.

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He helps connect defense to attack and gives freedom to creative players further forward. For a club aiming to challenge domestically and internationally, keeping a midfielder with that profile is a major priority. His consistency has made him difficult to replace.

The Croatian midfielder has featured regularly throughout the campaign. Brozovic played 34 matches in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

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