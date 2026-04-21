Cristiano Ronaldo affected as Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus’ future beyond summer 2026 becomes clearer

The season has carried a sense of inevitability in recent weeks, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge under Jorge Jesus as Al-Nassr pushes toward long-awaited domestic glory. Yet beneath the surface of this remarkable run, a new development has emerged, one that could shape the direction of the project beyond the current campaign. With the team in dominant form and silverware within reach, attention is now shifting toward what happens next behind the scenes.

The transformation has been striking. Al-Nassr has recorded an incredible 18 consecutive wins across all competitions, a sequence that has redefined its season and silenced early doubts. This run has not relied on luck or narrow escapes.

The club has combined attacking firepower with defensive discipline, creating a balance that has made it one of the most complete sides in the league. Much of that evolution can be traced back to the influence of Jorge Jesus.

Since arriving, he has reshaped the identity of the team, introducing a system built on intensity, structure, and clarity in every phase of play. The improvement has been visible in every department. The pressing is sharper, transitions are faster, and the attacking movement is far more coordinated, allowing the team to control matches rather than react to them.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

At the center of it all remains Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at 41, he continues to dictate the rhythm in attack, offering leadership and decisive contributions when it matters most. What stands out is his evolution. Ronaldo has adapted his game into that of a clinical finisher, focusing on positioning and timing rather than constant movement, which has made him even more efficient in crucial moments.

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From doubt to dominance

Earlier in the campaign, the narrative was very different. Unexpected defeats and inconsistent performances raised concerns about whether the club could truly compete at the highest level. However, the response was emphatic. Al-Nassr turned early setbacks into a defining turning point, using them as fuel for the extraordinary run that followed.

The standings now reflect that resurgence. With 76 points from 29 matches, Al-Nassr sits firmly at the top of the table, creating a significant gap over its closest challengers.

Saudi Pro League standings after Matchday 29

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Momentum has played a decisive role. While rivals have dropped points, Al-Nassr has maintained a relentless pace, turning the title race into a question of timing rather than possibility.

Jorge Jesus’ contract update and future clarity

It is in this context that the latest development regarding Jorge Jesus has surfaced. According to the club’s ex-legal director, Saad Al-Subaie, the Portuguese coach is now expected to continue with Al-Nassr next season, providing clarity over a situation that had remained uncertain due to his contract nearing its end.

This revelation carries significant weight. With his deal initially set to expire in the summer of 2026, there had been speculation about whether the club would seek a new direction. The reported decision to continue with Jesus signals trust in the current project.

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Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

His leadership has been central to the team’s resurgence, and maintaining continuity could prove vital as the club looks to build on its success. For Ronaldo, this stability is equally important. The understanding between player and coach has been evident throughout the season, forming the backbone of the team’s mentality and consistency.