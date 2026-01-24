Cristiano Ronaldo facing major squad shake-up? Al-Nassr reportedly decides fate of two key stars as $2.4bn Saudi Pro League summer looms

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr is increasingly being discussed not only in terms of goals and records, but also in the context of a wider structural shift sweeping through the Saudi Pro League. As the league prepares for what insiders are calling a transformational summer, uncertainty is beginning to surround the supporting cast around the Portuguese icon.

With a $2.4 billion recruitment plan looming and elite names across Europe being targeted, questions are now being asked about whether Ronaldo will soon be forced to adapt to life without familiar allies in the dressing room. At the heart of this evolving picture is a delicate balance: sustaining global interest while reshaping squads for the future. And for the club Ronaldo leads, the implications could be immediate.

The Saudi Pro League is preparing for what many observers describe as its second major revolution. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, league dealmakers have drawn up a shortlist of 50 elite-level players, many of them in their prime, as part of a recruitment drive estimated to cost up to $2.4 billion for the 2026 summer window. “Dealmakers are targeting 50 peak-age foreign signings this summer,” his report explains, underlining a clear shift away from the early “legends-first” model that brought Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and others to the Middle East.

At the top of that wishlist sits Vinicius Junior, viewed internally as a generational face capable of carrying the league into the 2034 World Cup era. beIN Sports claims that Al-Ahli are prepared to assemble a $1.2 billion package for the Brazilian winger, a figure that alone hints at how aggressive the strategy has become. Alongside him, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, and even Robert Lewandowski have been linked, with Saudi officials keen to blend peak-age superstars with select veterans who still carry massive commercial weight.

Mohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo (M) of Al Nassr, and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

The hidden decision that changes everything

A central driver behind this urgency is Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The Al-Nassr captain is expected to leave the club in the summer of 2027, when his current deal expires. According to the report, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner “could potentially retire from football” at that point, even if a short extension remains technically possible.

However, here is where the story takes a decisive turn. According to 365Scores Arabic, Al-Nassr has decided not to renew the contracts of Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane, both of whom were central figures in the club’s first wave of star recruitment. The report states clearly: “There is no intention to renew the contracts of Brozovic… He has told his agent to seek offers for a return to Europe next summer. There is also no intention to renew the contract of Sadio Mane.”

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

This decision represents more than routine squad trimming. Brozovic and Mane were pillars of the midfield and attack, players whose experience and tactical intelligence helped stabilize the team during Ronaldo’s tenure.

What it would mean for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the implications are profound. Mane’s influence was unmistakable earlier this season, with Al-Nassr enjoying a blistering run of 10 consecutive victories before the Senegalese forward departed for the Africa Cup of Nations. His absence coincided with a noticeable dip in form and a reduction in service for Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Sadio Mane after scoring a goal.

Brozovic, meanwhile, has been the metronome in midfield — a calming presence whose positional discipline allowed others to attack freely. His reported dissatisfaction with stalled renewal talks suggests the relationship has already cooled. Letting both players run down their deals signals that Al-Nassr is aligning itself with the league’s new philosophy, even if that means sacrificing short-term continuity around its biggest star.

This decision sends a clear message: no player is immune to the Saudi Pro League’s next phase, regardless of past status. The early PIF-funded contracts of 2023 were built on high wages and short guarantees. Now, as those deals expire, clubs are choosing evolution over sentiment. With younger targets such as Vinicius, Gabriel Martinelli, and Amadou Onana being discussed, the league’s future is being shaped with or without familiar names.