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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al-Qadisiya vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Al Nassr have put together an impressive run of 16 consecutive victories, moving ever closer to the Saudi Pro League title. With this in mind, they visit Al-Qadisiya today, aiming to extend their strong streak with the attacking firepower that makes them the league’s top offensive team. To that end, fans are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo’s status ahead of the game, as he is expected to be decisive.

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to avoid injuries and physical fatigue in recent matches, so he is in top condition. With this in mind, Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to start him, as he is coming off a goal in the previous game and could do it again. Additionally, the Portuguese striker will be looking to close the gap on Julián Quiñones and Ivan Toney in the scoring charts.

Coupled with the Portuguese veteran, Al Nassr are expected to line up Joao Felix, aiming again for the imposing offensive duo that has dominated the league. After losing the last four encounters against Al-Qadisiya, they are set to impose their prowess, securing first place in the charts. For that reason, Iñigo Martinez and Mohamed Simakan are expected to lead the defense again, looking to stop Julián Quiñones’ good form.

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While Al-Qadisiya are not competing to win the Saudi Pro League, they have been one of the league’s top teams. With their attacking firepower led by Julián Quiñones, they will look to defeat Al Nassr as they push to fight for third place in the standings. Additionally, they could take advantage of the large spaces left by head coach Jorge Jesus’s high press to secure a fifth consecutive victory.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC after the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Ahli

Al-Qadisiya predicted lineups vs Al Nassr

Al-Qadisiya enter the match against Al Nassr with four key absences: Waleed Al-Ahmad, Turki Al-Ammar, Mateo Retegui, and Julian Weigl due to injury. As a result, head coach Brendan Rodgers is not expected to make significant changes to his starting lineup, as they have managed to shine offensively. However, they face the tough challenge of being consistent defensively, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is the best attacking side in the Saudi Pro League.

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Considering this, Al-Qadisiya could play as follows: Koen Casteels; Ibrahim Mahnashi, Nacho Fernández, Gastón Álvarez; Yasir Al Shahrani, Nahitan Nández, Otavio, Musab Al-Juwayr, Christopher Bonsu Baah; Abdullah Al Salem, Julian Quiñones.

Al Nassr predicted lineups vs Al-Qadisiya

Like Al-Qadisiya, Al Nassr enter today’s match with three absences: Raghid Alaa Najjar, Mubarak Buainain, and Sami Al-Najei. However, head coach Jorge Jesus still has his top players in peak condition, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix standing out the most. In addition, they have Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane, who can dominate with their pace. Despite this, they face the difficult task of stopping Julián Quiñones, who is in excellent goal-scoring form.

With this in mind, Al Nassr could lineup as follows: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Iñigo Martinez; Kingsley Coman, Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo, Sadio Mané; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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