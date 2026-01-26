Report: Former Monterrey Sergio Ramos makes huge step on La Liga’s Sevilla ownership

Sergio Ramos left Monterrey at the end of 2025 in search of a return to Europe, but the Spanish defender has taken a sudden turn in his professional life by pursuing club ownership. With his boyhood club Sevilla targeted as a potential acquisition, Ramos has now reportedly taken a significant step toward becoming an owner of the La Liga side.

With the winter transfer window open, reports out of Spain had suggested Ramos decided to leave Monterrey in hopes of returning to Europe and even re-entering contention for Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad. At the same time, the Spaniard expressed interest in purchasing Sevilla, a move that was initially met with skepticism until a key development emerged in recent days.

According to Cadena SER, Sergio Ramos has reached a preliminary agreement with the club’s core group of reference shareholders to acquire the entity. An exclusivity period has now been opened, during which both parties will review Sevilla’s financial accounts before attempting to finalize a definitive deal.

The former Real Madrid captain has partnered on the operation with Argentine entrepreneur Martín Ink, CEO of Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group. The organization is already familiar with Sevilla’s structure, as the club’s sporting director, Antonio Cordón, has previously been involved with the group.

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against Pumas UNAM.

From a procedural standpoint, Ramos has signed a letter of intent with several of Sevilla’s principal shareholders, with the due diligence process representing the next formal step toward acquisition. However, despite a reported offer exceeding €400 million, the Spanish defender faces competition, as there are reportedly nine other interested parties seeking to take control of the La Liga side.

Ramos could join exclusive club of player-owners

Although no concrete steps have been revealed regarding his next club following his Monterrey stint, Ramos has not announced his retirement while traveling to Sevilla to advance the acquisition process. If the deal is completed, the Spaniard would join an exclusive group of active players who also hold ownership stakes in professional clubs.

One of the closest comparisons to Ramos’ situation is Didier Drogba, who became an owner of Phoenix Rising after joining the American second-division side as a player in 2017. Similar arrangements include Cesc Fàbregas at Como, where he joined as a player while becoming a minority shareholder, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported 15 percent stake in Al Nassr.

Several active players currently own clubs they do not play for. Among the most notable examples are Kylian Mbappé, the majority owner of Ligue 2 side SM Caen through his investment firm Interconnected Ventures, Gerard Piqué with FC Andorra, Jamie Vardy at Rochester New York FC, and N’Golo Kanté with Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton.

