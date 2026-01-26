Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Report: Former Monterrey Sergio Ramos makes huge step on La Liga’s Sevilla ownership

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Sergio Ramos of Sevilla FC.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesSergio Ramos of Sevilla FC.

Sergio Ramos left Monterrey at the end of 2025 in search of a return to Europe, but the Spanish defender has taken a sudden turn in his professional life by pursuing club ownership. With his boyhood club Sevilla targeted as a potential acquisition, Ramos has now reportedly taken a significant step toward becoming an owner of the La Liga side.

With the winter transfer window open, reports out of Spain had suggested Ramos decided to leave Monterrey in hopes of returning to Europe and even re-entering contention for Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad. At the same time, the Spaniard expressed interest in purchasing Sevilla, a move that was initially met with skepticism until a key development emerged in recent days.

According to Cadena SER, Sergio Ramos has reached a preliminary agreement with the club’s core group of reference shareholders to acquire the entity. An exclusivity period has now been opened, during which both parties will review Sevilla’s financial accounts before attempting to finalize a definitive deal.

The former Real Madrid captain has partnered on the operation with Argentine entrepreneur Martín Ink, CEO of Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group. The organization is already familiar with Sevilla’s structure, as the club’s sporting director, Antonio Cordón, has previously been involved with the group.

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s first goal against Pumas UNAM.

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against Pumas UNAM.

From a procedural standpoint, Ramos has signed a letter of intent with several of Sevilla’s principal shareholders, with the due diligence process representing the next formal step toward acquisition. However, despite a reported offer exceeding €400 million, the Spanish defender faces competition, as there are reportedly nine other interested parties seeking to take control of the La Liga side.

Advertisement
La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Ramos could join exclusive club of player-owners

Although no concrete steps have been revealed regarding his next club following his Monterrey stint, Ramos has not announced his retirement while traveling to Sevilla to advance the acquisition process. If the deal is completed, the Spaniard would join an exclusive group of active players who also hold ownership stakes in professional clubs.

One of the closest comparisons to Ramos’ situation is Didier Drogba, who became an owner of Phoenix Rising after joining the American second-division side as a player in 2017. Similar arrangements include Cesc Fàbregas at Como, where he joined as a player while becoming a minority shareholder, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported 15 percent stake in Al Nassr.

Several active players currently own clubs they do not play for. Among the most notable examples are Kylian Mbappé, the majority owner of Ligue 2 side SM Caen through his investment firm Interconnected Ventures, Gerard Piqué with FC Andorra, Jamie Vardy at Rochester New York FC, and N’Golo Kanté with Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pursued Son’s star LAFC teammate before turning to Monterrey’s Berterame

Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pursued Son’s star LAFC teammate before turning to Monterrey’s Berterame

Before pushing for Monterrey star German Berterame, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly pursued the signing of one of Son Heung-min's star teammate at Los Angeles FC.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly receive major update on $15M record-breaking deal for Monterrey star Berterame

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly receive major update on $15M record-breaking deal for Monterrey star Berterame

Lionel Messi has reportedly received a major update on Inter Miami’s $15 million deal to sign Monterrey star Germán Berterame.

Lionel Messi set to be joined by Argentine striker as Inter Miami offer $15 million for Liga MX star

Lionel Messi set to be joined by Argentine striker as Inter Miami offer $15 million for Liga MX star

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are interested in an Argentine star currently playing in Liga MX.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

In the middle of the title race, Cristiano Ronaldo could face a squad blow as an Al Nassr player reportedly agreed on the move to one of the team's direct rivals in the Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo