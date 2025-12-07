Cristiano Ronaldo €7 Portugal banknote goes viral ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup: Portuguese Bank forced to clarify position

The growing global fascination with Cristiano Ronaldo has often stretched far beyond soccer, and as the 2026 World Cup approaches, that fascination has reached new levels. Portugal enters the tournament with one of the sport’s defining icons still at the center of attention, and the story of a supposed €7 banknote dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo quickly captivated fans worldwide. But the question remains: is any of it true? That mystery, tied to Portugal’s preparations for the next World Cup cycle, triggered a wave of speculation — and ultimately compelled the Bank of Portugal to intervene.

The story began on social media, where viral posts claimed that the Bank of Portugal was preparing to release a commemorative €7 banknote honoring Cristiano Ronaldo. Some versions even showed a prototype note, complete with Ronaldo’s face and the famous chant “Siuuu”. Reports suggested a symbolic, non-circulating collector’s item timed for release ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The narrative grew quickly. International outlets referenced Portugal’s desire to celebrate the legacy of its greatest soccer ambassador, linking the rumored note to Ronaldo’s potential final appearance on the world stage. As Marca reported, the idea was framed as an initiative to “honor his legacy beyond football” and elevate him as a national cultural symbol — a symbol many believed deserved a unique tribute.

The viral claim fit the broader context of what Portuguese media has called “Bichomania”, referring to the country’s excitement surrounding Ronaldo’s final chapter. With expectations rising about a last push for the world title, even a symbolic banknote seemed plausible to many supporters. But the story had one major problem: none of it was real.

Bank of Portugal issues a firm clarification

Midway through the rumor’s explosion, the Bank of Portugal (BdP) released a direct and unambiguous statement — the clarification you requested to be hidden until this point. “The Bank of Portugal is aware of false posts circulating on social media claiming that a €7 banknote honoring Cristiano Ronaldo will be issued. The central bank has not issued, introduced, nor plans to issue any banknote featuring any individual.”

The statement went further, stressing that all euro banknotes must be issued within the framework of the Eurosystem, which does not authorize personalized currency for public circulation. “It should also be clarified,” the bank added, “that the Bank of Portugal has not issued or put into circulation, nor does it plan to issue or put into circulation, any banknote alluding to the personality in question.”

In other words, Portugal is not creating a Cristiano Ronaldo banknote, symbolic or otherwise. The viral images were fabricated, and the narrative built around them — including the supposed design elements and circulation timeline — was entirely false.

The bank’s intervention was necessary not only because of the rumor’s reach, but because a second, similar fake story had begun spreading in parallel: claims of a counterfeit Lionel Messi note circulating online. Both became part of a broader pattern of digitally manipulated “commemorative currencies” being misrepresented as real state-issued items.