Christian Pulisic may be absent for AC Milan: Massimiliano Allegri delivers bold fitness update on USMNT star vs. Torino

Christian Pulisic has emerged as a key player for AC Milan, spearheading the team’s offense with both scoring and creativity. Despite missing several games because of an injury, he returned to the starting lineup in excellent form. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri has introduced some uncertainty about the USMNT star’s participation in the upcoming match against Torino, offering a pivotal conditioning update that took fans by surprise.

AC Milan face Torino with the aim of securing the Serie A lead. However, they may face the significant absence of Christian Pulisic, even though he played in the previous match. Coach Massimiliano Allegri addressed his condition during a recent press conference, stating, “Pulisic had a fever last night, we’ll see tomorrow whether he’s available or not…We won’t take him with us if he’s going to infect everyone,” he said, as reported by Tutto Mercato.

Although AC Milan have remained competitive without Pulisic, they have not beaten Torino since August 26, 2023, making his potential absence significant. Additionally, the Rossoneri are coming off a defeat to Lazio in the Coppa Italia, which casts further doubt on their ability to maintain their Serie A lead. However, coach Allegri holds a balanced a roster capable of excelling with Leao and Modric leading the team.

Massimiliano Allegri still struggles to unlock AC Milan’s attack

Massimiliano Allegri has brought consistency back to AC Milan by reviving their strong defensive foundation and enhancing the midfield’s influence in the lineup. These adjustments have helped the team maintain its position at the top of Serie A. Nonetheless, the Rossoneri continue to face challenges in their offensive play, even with a rejuvenated Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic performing at the peak of his scoring abilities.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have consistently secured victories by a single goal, underscoring their need for a striker to partner with Leao and Pulisic, the team’s main scorers. However, coach Allegri is not actively seeking reinforcements for the front line. Instead, he aims to enhance the scoring output from the midfield, expressing confidence in a recent press conference that his midfielders will provide the necessary goals.

The midfielders’ lack of goals accompanies Santiago Gimenez’s struggle to shine since Allegri’s arrival. He hasn’t just been off the mark in scoring; injuries have also kept him sidelined. Similarly, Christopher Nkunku has yet to recapture the stellar form he displayed years ago at RB Leipzig. Despite these challenges, Massimiliano maintains confidence that both players will elevate their offensive performances along the current season.