Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup 2026
Comments

When could Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face each other after the 2026 World Cup draw?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Marcelo Endelli/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to experience what is expected to be their final World Cup in 2026—a chance for Messi to defend the title with Argentina, and a last opportunity for Ronaldo to chase the most coveted trophy in soccer. With the 2026 World Cup draw outlining each nation’s path, the question naturally arises: when could Argentina and Portugal meet on the global stage?

With the draw still going and rivals being revealed, Argentina will lead Group J. In this phase, Lionel Messi and company will be debuting in the competition against Algeria, then against Austria, and finally against Jordan.

Portugal, meanwhile, will headline Group K as they look to make a deep run of their own at the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo will be opening with the winner of the FIFA international playoff 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, or Congo DR), Uzbekistan, and finally against Colombia.

When could Messi and Ronaldo meet at the 2026 World Cup?

Drawn into different groups, Argentina and Portugal can only face each other in the knockout rounds. Depending on how both teams finish in their groups, they could collide in different stages in the tournament.

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

What if Argentina and Portugal end at the top of the group?

If Argentina win Group J and Portugal top Group K, both teams would be positioned on a path that allows for a potential meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Before reaching that stage, however, Messi and Ronaldo would need to navigate not only the round of 16 but also the expanded round of 32—one of the major additions to this new, enlarged World Cup format.

Advertisement
2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw Live: Groups, pots, format, and every update in real time

see also

2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw Live: Groups, pots, format, and every update in real time

*Developing story…

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Argentina have managed to remain one of the national teams in the best shape, setting a winning pace that make them top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. However, Lionel Messi named the four national teams that could complicate their path, leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

Santos captain Neymar scores 22nd career hat-trick: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s tally?

Neymar’s 22 hat-tricks form a fascinating chapter in modern soccer, but how does the number sit next to the two statistical giants of the era?

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi's Argentina has continued to assert itself as one of the top national teams globally following their 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite this impressive achievement, legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly left them out, opting to highlight four other national teams instead.

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Which will be the opening game and where will it be played?

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Which will be the opening game and where will it be played?

The opening match naturally becomes the narrative spark that lights the entire tournament. Tradition dictates that a host nation begins the action, setting the tone for the weeks to come.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo