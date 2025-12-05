When could Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face each other after the 2026 World Cup draw?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to experience what is expected to be their final World Cup in 2026—a chance for Messi to defend the title with Argentina, and a last opportunity for Ronaldo to chase the most coveted trophy in soccer. With the 2026 World Cup draw outlining each nation’s path, the question naturally arises: when could Argentina and Portugal meet on the global stage?

With the draw still going and rivals being revealed, Argentina will lead Group J. In this phase, Lionel Messi and company will be debuting in the competition against Algeria, then against Austria, and finally against Jordan.

Portugal, meanwhile, will headline Group K as they look to make a deep run of their own at the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo will be opening with the winner of the FIFA international playoff 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, or Congo DR), Uzbekistan, and finally against Colombia.

When could Messi and Ronaldo meet at the 2026 World Cup?

Drawn into different groups, Argentina and Portugal can only face each other in the knockout rounds. Depending on how both teams finish in their groups, they could collide in different stages in the tournament.

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

What if Argentina and Portugal end at the top of the group?

If Argentina win Group J and Portugal top Group K, both teams would be positioned on a path that allows for a potential meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Before reaching that stage, however, Messi and Ronaldo would need to navigate not only the round of 16 but also the expanded round of 32—one of the major additions to this new, enlarged World Cup format.

*Developing story…