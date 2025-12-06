Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry at 2026 FIFA World Cup in doubt: Argentina captain drops cryptic eight-word claim about his participation, and it has fans worried

As the global spotlight turns toward the 2026 World Cup, anticipation around a potential final chapter in the Lionel Messi–Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry has reached fever pitch. The prospect of seeing Messi lead an Argentina side entering the tournament as reigning world champion while Ronaldo pushes Portugal toward the elusive crown has captivated fans everywhere. Yet amid the excitement, a cryptic comment from the Argentine veteran has sparked unease, leaving many wondering whether the duel that defined an era of international soccer could be interrupted on the sport’s biggest stage.

For the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the World Cup remains both a summit conquered and a mountain that grows steeper with age. Argentina, already basking in the glow of its 2022 triumph, enters this edition with confidence but also realism. Messi himself has frequently spoken about the razor-thin margins that define this competition.

“I believe we have a very strong team and we will try to win the World Cup again. But in this competition, the smallest moments can eliminate you,” he said, reflecting on Argentina’s narrow route to glory in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Portugal continues its quest to lift the World Cup for the first time in its history. CR7, who made his tournament debut alongside Messi in 2006, now prepares for what could be his final appearance at age 40. The nation’s path seems favorable, yet Portugal’s journey remains shaped by past heartbreaks and golden opportunities missed. Both icons enter 2026 carrying the weight of two decades at the top—but only one has now worried fans that his presence might not be guaranteed.

Messi and Ronaldo

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina among winners, Kylian Mbappé’s France among losers of the FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw

What did Messi say?

Messi’s résumé speaks for itself: five tournaments, 10 knockout-stage goals, and the 2022 title that completed his international collection. Argentina’s place in Group J—with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan—positions them well to advance. Based on raw talent and tournament pedigree, Messi’s sixth World Cup should feel like a certainty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when speaking to ESPN about his future, the Argentine captain delivered a moment that broke through the excitement surrounding the draw. Asked directly whether he would definitely appear at the 2026 World Cup, Messi reaffirmed his desire—but then added an unexpected qualifier.

“I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there,” he began, before offering the mysterious eight-word line that has now rippled through global media: “At worst, I’ll be there watching it live.” It was not a declaration. It was not a promise. It was a possibility—one that fans were not prepared to hear. And immediately, the fear set in: What if the Messi–Ronaldo rivalry ends without a final showdown?

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe vs. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane vs. Luka Modric: 2026 FIFA World Cup Groups ranked from toughest to easiest

Ronaldo’s road and the quarterfinal path that awaits

Ronaldo, in contrast, has faced his own turbulence. Suspended earlier in qualifying, he was later cleared to play immediately after a heavily scrutinized FIFA decision. Portugal’s draw in Group K, facing Uzbekistan, Colombia, and a playoff winner, positions the team as the favorite to progress. Should Portugal top the group, a clear route toward the knockout rounds awaits.

Tweet placeholder

The real twist lies in the bracket: Argentina and Portugal are set on a collision course for a potential quarterfinal in Kansas City—a meeting that could become the last competitive clash between the legends. But only if Messi plays.

Advertisement