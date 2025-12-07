Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

David Beckham stablishes an impressive MLS record following Inter Miami’s victory with Lionel Messi at the spearhead

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF greets David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF greets David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Already a legend in world soccer, David Beckham surprised everyone by founding Inter Miami in 2018 as a new MLS franchise alongside Jorge Mas and Jose Mas. Rather than treating it as just another project, they took a bold step by signing Lionel Messi, which transformed the team’s history and led it to its first MLS Cup. With this achievement, the Englishman set a record never before seen in the league’s history.

David Beckham didn’t dominate as expected with LA Galaxy but ultimately left a unique legacy. In his first two seasons, the Englishman played 30 games, scored 5 goals, and provided 10 assists, falling short of the superstar expectations. However, he eventually made a significant impact, securing two MLS Cups and accumulating 20 goals and 42 assists in 124 games. Additionally, his transformative influence with Inter Miami has further elevated his legacy.

According to The Athletic, David Beckham made history in MLS by becoming the first person to win the tournament both as a player and as a franchise owner. He not only clinched two league titles with LA Galaxy (2011 and 2012) but also celebrated a championship victory with Inter Miami as a co-owner. This achievement further enhances the Englishman’s impressive legacy in soccer history.

Beckham emerged as key force for Messi’s arrival to MLS with Herons

After learning about his departure from Barcelona in 2021, David Beckham reportedly reached out to Lionel Messi’s representatives to gauge his interest in joining the burgeoning Inter Miami project. Although Messi’s camp initially declined the offer, they maintained open lines of communication. This groundwork eventually led to Jorge Mas and Jose Mas finalizing Messi’s arrival in 2023.

messi mls cup

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion’s trophy

We went into a hotel, met Jorge Messi, and started talking. I simply said, ‘We would like your son to play for our team someday. We know he can’t come yet, but someday we would like to have Leo in Miami.’ Then Jorge (Mas) obviously did an incredible job of creating a narrative about what he could do for the sport in this country, in MLS, and at Inter Miami,” David Beckham revealed, via The Athletic in 2023.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi effect: Inter Miami caps off impeccable 2025 season after smashing two landmark MLS records in win vs. Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps

see also

Lionel Messi effect: Inter Miami caps off impeccable 2025 season after smashing two landmark MLS records in win vs. Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps

Even though many viewed Messi’s arrival as an early retirement, the Argentine star quickly silenced his critics with his impressive impact. In just 88 games, he has scored 77 goals and provided 44 assists. The 38-year-old has also led Inter Miami to the first three titles in their history, most recently clinching the MLS Cup. David Beckham, serving as the key figure in bringing him to the team, has already played a significant role in boosting the league’s growth.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi delivers surprising take on Thomas Muller’s arrival to Vancouver Whitecaps after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win

Lionel Messi delivers surprising take on Thomas Muller’s arrival to Vancouver Whitecaps after Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller have shared a well-documented rivalry throughout their careers, creating anticipation for their MLS meeting. Yet, after Inter Miami's MLS Cup win, the Argentine star surprisingly remarked on the German's impact following his move to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lionel Messi outshines Cristiano Ronaldo after breaking unprecedented collective record in post-European reign: Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph goes beyond silverware

Lionel Messi outshines Cristiano Ronaldo after breaking unprecedented collective record in post-European reign: Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph goes beyond silverware

The 2025 MLS Cup Final carried unusual weight. Rebuilt around Lionel Messi, Inter Miami knew victory would not only secure their first league title but also edge Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in their post-Europe rivalry.

Lionel Messi’s heroics rewrite history after ending Thomas Muller’s dream: Inter Miami captain shatters iconic Playoffs record in 2025 MLS Cup triumph

Lionel Messi’s heroics rewrite history after ending Thomas Muller’s dream: Inter Miami captain shatters iconic Playoffs record in 2025 MLS Cup triumph

The meeting of these two icons—so often opponents on soccer’s grandest stages—framed an MLS Cup that instantly enters league folklore.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid will face Celta de Vigo for a pivotal Matchday 15 clash in the 2025–26 La Liga campaign. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to catch the action live on TV or through streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo