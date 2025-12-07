David Beckham stablishes an impressive MLS record following Inter Miami’s victory with Lionel Messi at the spearhead

Already a legend in world soccer, David Beckham surprised everyone by founding Inter Miami in 2018 as a new MLS franchise alongside Jorge Mas and Jose Mas. Rather than treating it as just another project, they took a bold step by signing Lionel Messi, which transformed the team’s history and led it to its first MLS Cup. With this achievement, the Englishman set a record never before seen in the league’s history.

David Beckham didn’t dominate as expected with LA Galaxy but ultimately left a unique legacy. In his first two seasons, the Englishman played 30 games, scored 5 goals, and provided 10 assists, falling short of the superstar expectations. However, he eventually made a significant impact, securing two MLS Cups and accumulating 20 goals and 42 assists in 124 games. Additionally, his transformative influence with Inter Miami has further elevated his legacy.

According to The Athletic, David Beckham made history in MLS by becoming the first person to win the tournament both as a player and as a franchise owner. He not only clinched two league titles with LA Galaxy (2011 and 2012) but also celebrated a championship victory with Inter Miami as a co-owner. This achievement further enhances the Englishman’s impressive legacy in soccer history.

Beckham emerged as key force for Messi’s arrival to MLS with Herons

After learning about his departure from Barcelona in 2021, David Beckham reportedly reached out to Lionel Messi’s representatives to gauge his interest in joining the burgeoning Inter Miami project. Although Messi’s camp initially declined the offer, they maintained open lines of communication. This groundwork eventually led to Jorge Mas and Jose Mas finalizing Messi’s arrival in 2023.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion’s trophy

“We went into a hotel, met Jorge Messi, and started talking. I simply said, ‘We would like your son to play for our team someday. We know he can’t come yet, but someday we would like to have Leo in Miami.’ Then Jorge (Mas) obviously did an incredible job of creating a narrative about what he could do for the sport in this country, in MLS, and at Inter Miami,” David Beckham revealed, via The Athletic in 2023.

Even though many viewed Messi’s arrival as an early retirement, the Argentine star quickly silenced his critics with his impressive impact. In just 88 games, he has scored 77 goals and provided 44 assists. The 38-year-old has also led Inter Miami to the first three titles in their history, most recently clinching the MLS Cup. David Beckham, serving as the key figure in bringing him to the team, has already played a significant role in boosting the league’s growth.