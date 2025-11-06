Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo downplays Lionel Messi’s World Cup impact with bold Portugal–Argentina comparison

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

On December 18, 2022, Lionel Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time in his career after Argentina defeated France in a memorable final decided by penalties. For many fans, that triumph cemented Leo’s status as the GOAT, while others have downplayed the overall impact of that title. Now Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold comparison involving Portugal.

“How many World Cups did Argentina win before Messi? I don’t know, two times? It’s normal. These countries, they’re used to win big competitions,” Ronaldo said during an interview with Piers Morgan shared on Thursday. He then extended his example to other major national teams: “Brazil, if they win the World Cup, they will surprise the world? No.”

Immediately after, the Al Nassr star drew a comparison with his own national team. “If Portugal win the World Cup, which is possible, they will shock the world? Yes. But in my mind, I don’t think about it in that way,” Ronaldo admitted.

These comments are connected to other remarks Cristiano Ronaldo made during the same conversation, where he admitted that winning the FIFA World Cup is not his main goal: No, it’s not a dream. No, it does not define me. To define what? To define if I am one of the best in history? To win one competition? Six or seven games? Do you think it’s fair?”

Ronaldo talks about winning the World Cup with Portugal

After speaking about Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo reflected on what it would mean to win the FIFA World Cup for his own country—and surprisingly, he acknowledged that he doesn’t consider it that significant. “To say it would change the history of Portugal, to say ‘Cristiano will win the World Cup,’ that doesn’t make sense for me,” he explained.

“I won — we won — three titles with Portugal. Before that, Portugal never won anything. I’m glad, I’m so happy,” CR7 added. Morgan then suggested that lifting the trophy next year would be a special feeling for Ronaldo. “I don’t agree,” replied the 40-year-old star firmly. “Because Portugal never won the World Cup.”

Finally, Cristiano ended on an optimistic note regarding Portugal’s chances of competing for the title at the FIFA tournament in 2026, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. “We can win, yes,” he said. “We’re going to fight for that.”

* Developing story

