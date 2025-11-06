You’d be hard-pressed to find a more in-form, goal-scoring center back than Christian Gray.

Over the past four months, he has scored against Western Springs AFC and Eastern Suburbs in the Northern League, and he also netted a late equalizer in Auckland City’s recent draw vs. Auckland FC’s reserve side. However, the most important goal of his career came on July 24 — not in his native New Zealand, but in the United States.

Having lost their first two matches to Bayern Munich and Benfica by a combined 16-0, Auckland City were already eliminated from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, unlike Boca Juniors, who were seeking to book their ticket to the knockout round with a victory. When Boca opened the scoring in the 26th minute via an own goal, all signs pointed to Auckland suffering yet another heavy defeat in Nashville. Instead, they held firm and reached halftime with a manageable deficit, and in the 52nd minute, they pulled level as Christian Gray headed home from a corner kick. While Boca exited the tournament without a win, and Bayern and Benfica confirmed their spots in the Round of 16, Auckland managed to bow out of the Club World Cup with their heads held high.

“Coming off the back of the previous results, if we were told that we’d get a point from that game vs. Boca, I don’t think anyone would have believed you,” said Gray in an exclusive World Soccer Talk interview. “It was a funny feeling after the game… you’re not sure how to react. It’s a draw at the end of the day, but when you take everything into account, it’s still a good result. It took a moment to realize it’s not a win, but it’s not a loss.”

Born in the Gisborne region of New Zealand, Gray was raised by Sandra Edge — who won gold at the 1987 World Netball Championships in Glasgow, silver in 1991 in Sydney, and bronze in 1995 in Birmingham — and Rodger Gray, who captained New Zealand’s men’s national team and scored four goals in 39 caps between 1989 and 1997, in addition to representing Mt. Wellington, Waitakere City, and Waitemata FC.

Like many players such as Sergey Palkin, Diadie Samassékou, and Marco Verratti, he was hooked on soccer from a young age and sought to emulate his father. Initially a striker, Christian transitioned to midfield and later to center back, ultimately following in his father’s footsteps by launching his senior career with Waitakere United in 2016.

“My father and my uncle played together for the national team and club team. Mum has a netball background, so I guess I grew up surrounded by sport. Academically, they were both involved in coaching, and Mum also has a teaching background, so sports were always a big part of my childhood.”

Gray moved from Waitakere United to Hamilton Wanderers, then to Birkenhead United and Eastern Suburbs in 2019, before eventually joining Auckland City in January 2022. Unlike New Zealand’s two professional clubs, Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix — who play in the Australian league — Auckland City remain an amateur side, and because of that, they compete in the New Zealand top flight. They have not only participated — they have dominated, winning 10 league titles and 13 OFC Champions League trophies, including each of the last four. As a result, Auckland have played in more FIFA Club World Cups (12) than any other club, finishing third in 2014.

An unused substitute in Auckland’s defeat to Al Ahly in Morocco in 2023, Gray made his first Club World Cup start against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, facing Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, and Fabinho in a 3–0 defeat. He was on the bench nine months later as Auckland lost 6–2 to Al Ain in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar. The tournament was later rebranded and expanded into a 32-team Club World Cup, meaning Auckland would spend a full month abroad and have more chances to prove themselves.

“Traveling to all these locations has been awesome. We’ve ticked off quite a few places. We just got back from Egypt where we saw the pyramids — something I probably never would have done without football. That’s been a big part of why we play. We’ve played against some huge names over the last four years, at big stadiums, and visited countries we might never have seen otherwise. I had the chance to play against Benzema a year after he won the Ballon d’Or, and other legends like Edinson Cavani and Ángel Di María.”

After competing in Cincinnati, Orlando, and Nashville, Gray returned to New Zealand before heading back to Egypt to face Pyramids in the Intercontinental Cup. Unable to overcome a strong opponent, Auckland lost 3–0. He later scored an own goal vs. Birkenhead but responded by helping his team secure wins vs. Western Suburbs and Wellington Olympic, followed by a 1–1 draw with Auckland FC’s reserves.

“There are always lessons from these matches that we’ll take back into the National League. Pyramids are obviously a strong side, so the big thing is taking what we learned and applying it at home.”

Gray has become a key figure in Auckland’s backline thanks to his timing, awareness, passing quality, and physical bravery. Like Gonçalo Inácio, Marc Guéhi, and others, he excels aerially, scoring and defending with equal determination.

At 29, Gray has faced world-class opposition — yet has not been called up to the New Zealand national team, largely due to not being a professional player. His full-time job is teaching Physical Education and Health at Auckland Grammar School and Mt. Roskill Intermediate, while also coaching the school’s boys’ team. His days begin before dawn and often end late at night, alongside completing his graduate teaching diploma.

“It’s been a busy year, juggling everything — especially with all the travel. I coach in the mornings, teach during the day, study on weekends, and train in the evenings. I’ll finish my diploma in December and become a registered teacher.”

Whether Gray will someday turn professional or play for the All Whites remains uncertain, but one thing is certain: his goal against Boca Juniors will be remembered as one of the biggest shocks in FIFA Club World Cup history.

