Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Bruno Fernandes makes jaw-dropping reveal on potential Manchester United exit: “It hurts me a lot”

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United look dejected after the draw in the Premier League match.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United look dejected after the draw in the Premier League match.

Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a key figure for Manchester United, maintaining his role as one of the team’s most crucial players despite the club’s ongoing crisis. Surprisingly, however, the Portuguese midfielder revealed unsettling details about his future with the club, shedding light on Red Devils’ questionable plans with a surprising team showed interest in him. In response, he has issued a strong statement regarding his position.

During Bruno’s five years at Manchester United, the Portuguese player has been tempted on numerous occasions by different teams. Despite the Red Devils never recovering their best form, Fernandes chose to remain at the club, missing major opportunities to shine with highly competitive teams. Far from appreciating this loyalty, the 31-year-old star revealed that the English club wanted to sell him in the summer of 2025.

The club wanted me to GO [in the summer], I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the COURAGE to make that decision. I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad,” Bruno Fernandes expressed, via Canal 11.

Not only did Bruno reveal Manchester United’s intentions, but he also added details about Al Hilal’s interest in his services. The president of Al Hilal spoke to me. He called me directly… They wanted him to play in the Club World Cup… I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia,” Bruno Fernandes said, via Canal 11.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly decided on his future at Manchester United

Unlike in previous years, Bruno Fernandes has left the door open for a potential departure from Manchester United, fueling significant uncertainty about his future with the club. As a seasoned veteran, the Portuguese star might consider the lucrative financial opportunities presented by the Saudi Pro League. In this context, the 31-year-old has reportedly made a decisive choice about his career, prioritizing specific objectives.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

see also

Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, neither Bruno Fernandes nor Manchester United plan to part ways at a professional level. The Portuguese star still wants to win major titles with the club, and the Red Devils consider him a key piece in their future plans, now ruling out a move to Saudi Arabia. With a contract running until 2027 plus an optional extra year, the 31-year-old star appears to be on track to become a legendary figure in the club’s history.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Despite once being regarded as one of the most promising young players, Kobbie Mainoo has found himself on the fringes at Manchester United. Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes has played a significant role in reducing Mainoo's playing time under Ruben Amorim's management.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo worth it: Saudi prince’s blunt four-word remark threatens Saudi Pro League’s mega moves for Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski

Only Cristiano Ronaldo worth it: Saudi prince’s blunt four-word remark threatens Saudi Pro League’s mega moves for Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski

Ronaldo remains the undisputed face of the league and continues to deliver on and off the pitch, yet a powerful voice inside Saudi soccer has issued a warning that could impact future moves for the likes of Vinicius, Bruno Fernandes, and Robert Lewandowski.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford reportedly top 11-player list that could depart Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford reportedly top 11-player list that could depart Manchester United

In order to lead a massive squad rebuild, star Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford reportedly top a list of 11 players that could leave Manchester United.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

CD Guadalajara square off against Barcelona in the 2025/26 Copa del Rey Round of 32. Fans across the United States can tune in to follow every moment, with full kickoff information and broadcast details listed here for both TV and streaming options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo