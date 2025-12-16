Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a key figure for Manchester United, maintaining his role as one of the team’s most crucial players despite the club’s ongoing crisis. Surprisingly, however, the Portuguese midfielder revealed unsettling details about his future with the club, shedding light on Red Devils’ questionable plans with a surprising team showed interest in him. In response, he has issued a strong statement regarding his position.

During Bruno’s five years at Manchester United, the Portuguese player has been tempted on numerous occasions by different teams. Despite the Red Devils never recovering their best form, Fernandes chose to remain at the club, missing major opportunities to shine with highly competitive teams. Far from appreciating this loyalty, the 31-year-old star revealed that the English club wanted to sell him in the summer of 2025.

“The club wanted me to GO [in the summer], I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the COURAGE to make that decision. I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad,” Bruno Fernandes expressed, via Canal 11.

Not only did Bruno reveal Manchester United’s intentions, but he also added details about Al Hilal’s interest in his services. “The president of Al Hilal spoke to me. He called me directly… They wanted him to play in the Club World Cup… I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia,” Bruno Fernandes said, via Canal 11.

Unlike in previous years, Bruno Fernandes has left the door open for a potential departure from Manchester United, fueling significant uncertainty about his future with the club. As a seasoned veteran, the Portuguese star might consider the lucrative financial opportunities presented by the Saudi Pro League. In this context, the 31-year-old has reportedly made a decisive choice about his career, prioritizing specific objectives.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, neither Bruno Fernandes nor Manchester United plan to part ways at a professional level. The Portuguese star still wants to win major titles with the club, and the Red Devils consider him a key piece in their future plans, now ruling out a move to Saudi Arabia. With a contract running until 2027 plus an optional extra year, the 31-year-old star appears to be on track to become a legendary figure in the club’s history.