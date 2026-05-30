Brazil legend Cafu picks Endrick as the breakout star of the 2026 World Cup

Brazil will travel to the United States in the coming days to continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will be chasing a record sixth title. One of the newcomers in the squad will be Endrick, a player in whom Cafu has placed great faith.

“I see all the players in the Brazil national team doing well, especially Endrick. I personally have a lot of confidence in him,” Cafu said in a recent interview with Marca. “I believe Endrick will be the big breakout star for Brazil.”

The 19-year-old forward earned a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans after an outstanding half-season with Olympique Lyonnais. He joined the French club on loan from Real Madrid, where he had limited opportunities, and quickly showcased his talent. With Lyon, he recorded eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances across Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the UEFA Europa League.

Those performances proved decisive in securing Endrick a place among the 26 players traveling to the World Cup. He had not been included in any of Ancelotti’s previous squads and only received his first opportunity during the March FIFA window, when he played 14 minutes against Croatia and provided two assists.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, reacts

Endrick set for World Cup debut

At just 19 years old, Endrick is set to make his World Cup debut. Among the 26 players selected by Carlo Ancelotti, there are 11 who have never previously appeared in a FIFA tournament: Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Roger Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Wesley, Danilo, Igor Thiago, Matheus Cunha, Luiz Henrique, Rayan, and Endrick.

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see also Neymar’s 2026 World Cup injury controversy addressed by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti

Cafu confident in Vinicius and Ancelotti

In the same interview, Cafu expressed optimism about the impact Vinicius Junior can have for Brazil, despite not yet matching his Real Madrid form at the international level. “Vinicius had a great season,” the former defender said. “It’s important that he enjoys himself. If he’s happy, he’s going to help the Brazil national team.”

Along the same lines, the two-time World Cup champion praised the head coach: “The important thing is for Brazil to add another star to its jersey, regardless of who the coach is. Ancelotti is an experienced coach who knows how to handle this type of competition and can bring a lot of joy to the Brazilian people.”