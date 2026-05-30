How to watch Mexico vs Australia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Australia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico vs Australia WHAT International Friendly WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, May 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico continues to fine-tune its roster ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where El Tri will kick off the tournament against South Africa in the opening match. Riding the momentum of an impressive win over Ghana, Mexico enters this international friendly with growing confidence, but another demanding test awaits.

Australia, preparing for a challenging World Cup group that includes the United States, Turkey, and Paraguay, views this matchup as a key measuring stick before the tournament begins. With both nations eager to build momentum and evaluate their progress, this clash promises to offer valuable insight into where they stand as the countdown to the World Cup continues.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Mexico vs Australia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement