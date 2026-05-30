PSG vs Arsenal LIVE updates: Match underway in the Champions League final

The most anticipated match at club level is finally here to decide the Champions League winner, with Paris Saint-Germain aiming to repeat last year’s remarkable feat while Arsenal are looking for their first title in the competition.

At this stage, there are not many differences between the teams that reach a final. Even so, Paris Saint-Germain may have a slight edge after their impressive semifinal in which they eliminated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate, in a series that left fans stunned by what both teams produced.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in a different situation. They have not played their best football over the last few months, but it is worth noting that they are coming off a Premier League title they had been waiting for since 2004. That confidence boost could be huge in a match where they will need to be at their defensive best to contain such a powerful attacking opponent.