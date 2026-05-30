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PSG vs Arsenal LIVE updates: Match underway in the Champions League final

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Dembélé and Rice are the leaders of their teams
© Alex Grimm/Getty Images Julian Finney/Getty ImagesDembélé and Rice are the leaders of their teams

The most anticipated match at club level is finally here to decide the Champions League winner, with Paris Saint-Germain aiming to repeat last year’s remarkable feat while Arsenal are looking for their first title in the competition.

At this stage, there are not many differences between the teams that reach a final. Even so, Paris Saint-Germain may have a slight edge after their impressive semifinal in which they eliminated Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate, in a series that left fans stunned by what both teams produced.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in a different situation. They have not played their best football over the last few months, but it is worth noting that they are coming off a Premier League title they had been waiting for since 2004. That confidence boost could be huge in a match where they will need to be at their defensive best to contain such a powerful attacking opponent.

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Kickoff

The PSG vs Arsenal match gets underway after the whistle.

The referee

The referee assigned to this match is Daniel Siebert from Germany. The assistants are Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, also from Germany. Sandro Scharer from Switzerland is the fourth official. The VAR officials are Bastian Dankert and Robert Schroder from Germany.

Toni Kroos praises Ousmane Dembélé's attitude

Kroos said: “Luis Enrique substitutes the best player in the world at 65 minutes and he leaves, that’s correct. He high-fives the manager and then he cheers for his teammates from the bench. There are certainly many counterexamples.”

Confirmed lineups!

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Arteta’s words for Luis Enrique

Mikel Arteta was very complimentary about Luis Enrique’s leadership, while also praising his time at Barcelona when Arteta was younger.

Arteta said: “I remember him very well for the way he treated young players and for what he represented as a player. As a coach, he has shown the leadership to stay true to his path despite all the noise around him, and he ended up winning the way he did. He is an example for everyone.”

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A battle of styles

Luis Enrique said: “If you look at the team’s numbers, you can clearly see Mikel Arteta’s influence. He has changed the team’s mentality, made them competitive again, and they have continued improving their level. Arsenal are the perfect reflection of Arteta. Without the ball, they are the best team in Europe.”

The time

The time change

According to UEFA, the decision was made to improve the overall experience surrounding the match. The governing body believes an earlier finish will help supporters travel more easily, particularly those relying on public transportation after the game.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. It has a capacity of 67,215.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the Champions League final PSG vs Arsenal.

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