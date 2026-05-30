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Kai Havertz enters exclusive UEFA Champions League final elite list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Mario Mandzukic (left), Kai Havertz (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesMario Mandzukic (left), Kai Havertz (center), and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Kai Havertz’s name now sits alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic after another memorable night on European soccer’s biggest stage. Although Arsenal ultimately suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, the German forward achieved a remarkable milestone that places him among a select group of players in the competition’s history.

The final at Budapest’s Puskas Arena ended in disappointment for Arsenal as PSG successfully defended its European crown after prevailing in a dramatic penalty shootout. Yet despite the defeat, Havertz emerged with a personal achievement that underlined his reputation as one of soccer’s most reliable performers in high-pressure matches.

Arsenal made the perfect start to the final when the German international opened the scoring after just six minutes, silencing the defending champion’s supporters and giving the Premier League winner an early advantage. The 26-year-old forward capitalized on a loose ball inside the penalty area and finished confidently from a tight angle.

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It was another example of his ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes are at their highest. For much of the match, Arsenal executed Mikel Arteta’s game plan impressively. However, the game shifted midway through the second half.

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A challenge from Cristhian Mosquera on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia resulted in a penalty, allowing Ousmane Dembele to level the score from the spot and bring the French side back into the contest. Neither side could find a winner during the remainder of normal time or throughout extra time. As a result, Europe’s biggest trophy would be decided by penalties.

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PSG holds its nerve in shootout drama

The tension was immense as both teams stepped up from 12 yards. PSG gained an early psychological advantage when the shootout was held in front of its own supporters after winning the coin toss.

The contest remained finely balanced before Lucas Beraldo converted an important penalty for the Parisians. Moments later, Gabriel blasted his effort over the crossbar, handing the French champion the decisive advantage. PSG eventually secured a 4-3 shootout victory, retaining the Champions League title and becoming one of the few clubs ever to win back-to-back European crowns.

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For Arsenal, the defeat was crushing. The club had hoped to complete a historic season after winning the Premier League title, but the dream of lifting a first Champions League trophy slipped away most cruelly.

The exclusive club Havertz has joined

Despite the disappointment, Havertz’s goal carried historic significance. By scoring for Arsenal in the final, Havertz joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic in an exclusive Champions League club. The achievement places the German among some of the competition’s most distinguished performers.

The record is remarkable because it highlights a player’s ability to deliver on the biggest stage while representing different clubs across separate eras of their career. Havertz has now scored in Champions League finals for both Chelsea and Arsenal. His first came in 2021 when he netted the winning goal against Manchester City to secure Chelsea’s European triumph.

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His latest strike against PSG means he has become only the third player ever to score in a Champions League final for two different clubs. The complete list now reads:

RankPlayerClubs Scored for in UEFA Champions League Finals
1.Kai HavertzChelsea (2021), Arsenal (2026)
2.Cristiano RonaldoManchester United (2008), Real Madrid (2014, 2017)
3.Mario MandzukicBayern Munich (2013), Juventus (2017)
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