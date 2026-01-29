Cristiano Ronaldo caught in the crossfire as former teammate Talisca drops bombshell 11-word claim about Al-Nassr

The Saudi Pro League rarely lacks drama, but this time Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself at the center of a storm that has little to do with goals, trophies, or records. Instead, the turbulence comes from the past. A former teammate has reignited debate about Al-Nassr’s internal dynamics, delivering a cryptic yet explosive message that has sent shockwaves through the club’s fanbase. With Talisca speaking out publicly, what once looked like a routine transfer has now evolved into a controversy that threatens to reshape the narrative around Ronaldo’s time at the club.

At first glance, it appears to be another dispute between a player and his former employer. But the undertones suggest something deeper: questions of respect, power, and identity inside a club that has transformed rapidly since the Portuguese’s arrival.

The controversy resurfaced after comments made by Al-Nassr president Abdullah Al-Majed, who openly criticized Talisca’s influence during his time at the club. Speaking in a recent interview, Al-Majed claimed the Brazilian forward had been a divisive figure. “Talisca is one of the players who caused a division within Al-Nassr, between those who see him as a key and important element, and those who feel his departure was not comfortable for the fans. He is a great player, but his problem was that he was often substituted,” he said.

Those words reopened old wounds. According to Arriyadiyah, attempts to move Talisca on from the club dated back to the summer of 2023. Negotiations were held, replacement targets were identified, and exit strategies were quietly explored. Yet time and again, the Brazilian refused to leave, believing his role at the club was far from finished. That standoff continued until January 2025, when the Brazilian striker finally departed, ending his chapter with the Knights of Najd.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr with Anderson Talisca

Decorated record that refuses to be erased

Statistically, Talisca’s legacy at Al-Nassr is difficult to dismiss. He scored 77 goals and delivered 17 assists in 104 appearances, winning the FIFA Arab Cup and becoming the fifth-highest goalscorer in the club’s history. Those numbers place him firmly among the most productive players ever to wear the shirt. For many supporters, that record clashes sharply with the club’s portrayal of his exit. And it is precisely this contradiction that prompted Talisca to respond—publicly and emotionally.

Initially, the 31-year-old’s reaction hinted at frustration without revealing its sharpest edge. He spoke about structural change and shifting priorities, suggesting that soccer decisions had taken a back seat to commercial ones.

What did Talisca say about Al-Nassr?

“The new structure at Al-Nassr became more about business, and I honestly no longer fit into that,” he took to Instagram to fight back. “The numbers are clear, and my connection with the club is part of its history. I was one of the first to arrive in this new phase and went through the entire transition into the club’s new era. Even so, they did not respect my history with the club or with the fans – they simply acted as if nothing was happening.”

“For that reason, I consider it a lack of respect toward Al-Nassr supporters to make such statements without telling the truth.” Then came the moment that turned simmering tension into outright confrontation. In a follow-up comment, the veteran unveiled the scathing attack that has since dominated headlines: “They pushed me out because I was scoring too many goals and was ‘getting in the way’.

The particular 11-word jab was explosive. According to Talisca, his performances had not protected him; instead, they had made him expendable. He went further, claiming that he was effectively forced into requesting his own exit—an allegation that challenges the club’s official stance. ”They even forced me to ask to leave,” the current Fenerbahce star added.

