Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly pursue contract renewal of defensive star amid Premier League rumors

Despite remaining one of the top teams in Serie A, the Rossoneri are already focusing on strengthening Christian Pulisic‘s squad for the next season. With several problems with the depth roster, they are supposedly target several defensive profiles to enhance the team’s performance to compete in the UEFA Champions League. However, AC Milan reportedly prioritize renewing a defensive pillar amid growing interest from the Premier League.

After arriving in 2024 from RB Salzburg, Strahinja Pavlović has managed to establish himself as one of the most important players in Massimiliano Allegri’s defense. With his commanding ability to play out from the back, aerial dominance, and defensive solidity, he has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs. As a result, the Rossoneri have decided to prioritize the Serbian’s renewal by extending his contract until 2031, according to Tuttosport.

Although the Rossoneri are already targeting two defenders from the Premier League, Pavlović’s renewal would not be secondary but fully complementary. With the Serbian being a regular starter, Massimiliano Allegri is looking for a player capable of providing rotation for Matteo Gabbia or even Fikayo Tomori, as he currently only has Koni De Winter at his disposal, given that David Odogu does not appear to be in the coach’s plans.

Pavlović has already been attracting interest from Premier League clubs since last season. While Tuttosport did not reveal which teams are pursuing a move for the Serbian in the summer of 2026, Crystal Palace came close to signing him during the January 2025 winter window and could attempt another move. For this reason, the Rossoneri are pushing for his renewal, though they are not in a rush, as his current contract runs until 2028 and includes a one-year option.

Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan

Not only Pavlović: AC Milan reportedly close in on another star renewal

AC Milan have significant work ahead, as they must not only pursue marquee signings but also secure key contract renewals. While the extensions of Strahinja Pavlović, Christian Pulisic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek appear to be on track, the Rossoneri are also targeting the renewal of another player who is crucial to Massimiliano Allegri’s sporting project and whose contract expires in 2027.

According to Nicolò Schira, via X (formerly Twitter), the Rossoneri are very close to securing a contract extension for Fikayo Tomori. Despite receiving approaches from two Premier League clubs, the Englishman decided to reject any potential exit, prioritizing his continuity at the club. As a result, AC Milan have chosen to offer him a long-term contract, putting an end to any rumors surrounding a possible transfer.

While Massimiliano Allegri is set to retain his two defensive stars, the Rossoneri must still prioritize the marquee signing of a defender, as the current rotation is quite limited for UEFA Champions League demands. With these moves, AC Milan aim to regain the level of competitiveness they have long sought, prioritizing defensive stability as the foundation for building a winning project.