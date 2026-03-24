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Cristiano Ronaldo calms 2026 World Cup fears with positive four-word injury update as Al-Nassr return date approaches

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

The soccer world held its breath when Cristiano Ronaldo went down with an injury against Al-Fayha on February 28, raising immediate concerns about his availability for the biggest tournament on the horizon. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, every update surrounding the iconic forward has been closely monitored, especially given his importance to both Al-Nassr and Portugal.

In recent days, however, a sense of cautious optimism has begun to replace anxiety. Ronaldo has broken his silence with a brief but meaningful update, offering a glimpse into his recovery process. While the message itself was short, its impact was significant, calming fears that the injury could derail his final World Cup appearance.

The timing of this update could not be more crucial. Portugal is entering a decisive phase of preparation, with international friendlies and squad selections shaping the final roster. Ronaldo’s absence from the latest call-up raised eyebrows, but it also highlighted a broader strategy focused on long-term fitness rather than short-term gains.

At club level, the situation is equally serious. Al-Nassr continues its path towards a historic double with Ronaldo as its primary attacking force, and his return could prove decisive in the closing stretch of the season. Now, he seems to have eased any concerns, stating “Getting better every day” on social media.

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Positive sign amid injury concerns

Ronaldo’s recovery began after he suffered a hamstring injury in late February, forcing him to step away from action for both club and country. The setback ruled him out of key fixtures, including Portugal’s friendlies against Mexico and the United States, but recent developments suggest that the situation is far from serious.

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The forward shared images of his rehabilitation routine, showing him engaged in intensive gym work, including leg-strengthening exercises and upper-body training. These visuals, combined with his short message, reassured fans that progress is being made behind the scenes. Supporters quickly reacted with enthusiasm, interpreting the update as a clear indication that their captain remains on track for a timely return.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal drops to the floor injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal drops to the floor injured.

Recovery timeline and expected return

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez recently moved swiftly to dismiss any lingering doubts about the 41-year-old’s availability for the World Cup. “No, he’s not in danger. It’s a minor muscle injury,” Martinez stated. He further emphasized the player’s condition, adding, “Everything Cristiano has done physically this season shows that he’s in great shape.”

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Medical assessments suggest that Ronaldo could return within one to two weeks, placing him firmly on track for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures after the FIFA break. This timeline means the veteran forward may soon rejoin Al-Nassr, potentially returning on April 3 against Al-Najma. Such a comeback would not only boost his club but also provide valuable match fitness ahead of the World Cup.

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